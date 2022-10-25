The Lady Wolves had a busy final regular season week, when they won on the road at Menahga and went 1-3 at the Fergus Falls Tournament Thursday.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley opened the tournament falling to Pequot Lakes 25-13 and 25-18.
The Wolves only recorded 13 kills and six aces on 90 percent serving.
Avery Morrison and Ava Welk led with four kills, Aubrey Morrison had three, while Alexa Johannsen and Gwendolyn DeVries each had one.
Aubrey Morrison was 10-10 serving with one ace, Johannsen 7-7 with two aces, Karalyn Oberfell 5-5 with one ace and Mackenzie Raddatz 2-2. Oberfell also had 10 assists.
Leading the team in digging was Aubrey Morrison with seven, Johannsen had six, and Aliya Naas and Oberfell both with four.
Up next was Minnewaska, who won two sets 25-23 and 25-16.
WHA only served at 77 percent with nine errors, and only had one ace. DeVries was the only perfect server at 6-6.
Aubrey and Avery Morrison led the way with five kills each, Johannsen four and Welk with two kills. Oberfell finished with 16 assists.
On the defensive end, Johannsen and Oberfell assisted on a block with Johannsen leading the way with seven digs. Aubrey Morrison and Oberfell both had six digs, Naas and Raddatz each had five, and DeVries added four.
WHA’s lone win came against Park Rapids as they won in three 26-24, 20-25 and 15-11.
The Wolves served at 93 percent and had a 2.11 serve-receive ratio.
Those perfect on serve were Aubrey Morrison 13-13 with one ace, Oberfell 7-7, Naas 3-3, Raddatz 2-2, MaKenna Oelschlager 1-1, while DeVries only had one error going 14-15 with one ace.
Avery Morrison led the team with nine kills, Aubrey Morrison had seven, Johannsen and Welk each had three, and Oelschlager had two. Oberfell finished with 21 assists.
Leading the team on defense was Aubrey Morrison with 17 digs, DeVries and Naas each had seven, Oberfell six, and Raddatz and Welk both had five.
In their final match against Pelican Rapids, WHA fell in two sets. There were no stats available for this match.
The Wolves are preparing for the Section 5A Tournament that begins this week. WHA is No. 2 in Pod A and will host Sebeka Friday at 7 p.m.
WHA win in three
The Wolves did not serve the ball well, but they did record 29 kills and had a 2.00 serve-receive ratio with only three errors as they beat host Menahga Oct. 17 in straight sets.
Despite serving at only 86 percent with 10 errors, WHA was able to grab the momentum by taking the first set 25-20. They held on to take the second 25-22 and the third 25-19.
Johannsen led with 10 kills, Welk had six, with Aubrey and Avery Morrison, and Oberfell each having three. Oberfell also had 20 assists.
Aubrey Morrison was the lone Wolf to serve at 100 percent going 13-13 with two aces. Naas was 14-15 with four aces.
Defensively, Naas led with 12 digs, both Aubrey and Avery Morrison had eight, and DeVries had seven.
