The Lady Wolves scored the first seven points of Friday’s home game with Hinckley-Finlayson and cruised from there for an 85-25 win.
Prior to tip-off, senior Justine Day was recognized for scoring her 1,000th point at the Blizzard of Basketball Tournament Dec. 28 in Moorhead where the Wolves went 2-0 and took first place. Coach Jim Lien presented Day the game ball, and she in turn gave it to family members in the stands.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley dominated the game from the opening tip, jumping out a 13-2 lead on their way to 51-14 advantage at the break.
Senior Bri Raddatz sank a three-pointer after the Wolves won the tip, Day followed with a basket inside and Raddatz then scored off her steal.
All nine WHA players scored in the game as the Wolves shot better than 50 percent from the field including 59 percent from the outside as they made eight three-pointers. The defense also had 25 steals as they forced more than 30 turnovers.
Raddatz led all scoring with 24 points, including draining four three-pointers. She also had six steals to lead the team.
Day finished with 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals, while Emma Deegan scored 13 points and had five boards.
Bailey Nornberg came off the bench to score eight points and have four steals, and Megan Benjamin had seven points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Kali Oelschlager scored five points, had pick pockets and five rebounds, and Brittany Wolter finished with four points and led with seven boards.
Grace Balut led the Jaguars with seven points and Hallie Rootkie scored six.
The 9-1 Wolves host Nevis and travel to Cass Lake-Bena this week as they try and still undefeated in Northwoods Conference play. Next week they host Clearbrook-Gonvick and Lake of the Woods.
