Five seniors were recognized Thursday night during the Wolves’ three-set win over Northome-Kelliher.
Kali Oelschlager, Katie Sagen, Ally Sea, Abi Strandlie and manager Kadyn Reed were honored for their teamwork and commitment to the volleyball program, and for leading the team to a 15-4 record, including 9-0 in regular-season matches.
As for the match, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley dominated Northome-Kelliher from the opening serve, winning 25-9, 25-8 and 25-10.
The Wolves served at 96 percent with eight aces, had five blocks and 34 kills.
Oelschlager and Sagen each had 11 kills, Alexa Johannsen eight, with Avery Morrison and Sea each having two. Strandlie had 28 assists.
WHA only missed two serves all night with Aubrey Morrison (19-19), Sagen (15-15), Avery Morrison (7-7), Strandlie (6-6) and Mackenzie Raddatz (2-2) perfect on serve. Sagen and Sea each had two aces, while Aubrey Morrison, Karalyn Oberfell, Johannsen and Strandlie each had one.
On defense, Oelschlager had two solo blocks, while Johannsen assisted on five and Sagen on four. Sea led with six digs, Sagen had five, with Aubrey Morrison and Oberfell each having four.
This week the Wolves travel to Laporte, Crosby-Ironton and Nevis. Next week they host Clearbrook-Gonvick.
Wolves win 3 straight
The Lady Wolves improved to 8-1 at home by beating Verndale in straight sets, 25-16, 25-23 and 25-7.
WHA finished with 40 assists, nine aces and a season-high 43 kills.
Sagen had 15 kills, Oelschlager 10, Sea eight, Johannsen five, Strandlie three, and Aubrey Morrison and Avery Morrison with one each. Strandlie finished 36 assists.
Serving at 100 percent was Strandlie (11-11), while Aubrey Morrison (12-13), Sagen (10-11) and Gwendolyn Devries (5-6) only had one miss. Johannsen led with three aces, with Sea, Sagen and Aubrey Morrison each having two.
Sagen and Sea led with 13 digs, and Aubrey Morrison and Strandlie both had eight. Oelschlager assisted on two blocks.
\WHA goes 2-3 at tourney
The Wolves went to 2-3 at the Class A Showcase Sept. 24-25, finishing 10th out of 16 teams.
WHA lost their first two matches to Canby 19-25 and 7-25, and Bethlehem Academy 24-26, 25-23 and 9-15 on the first day without the services of Sagen. The next day WHA beat Fosston 25-13 and 26-24, and Fillmore Central 25-16 and 25-15, but then lost to Maccray 19-25 and 20-25.
In their first match, WHA served at 89 percent with one ace and had 27 errors compared to only nine for Canby.
Sea had 10 of the team’s 16 kills, with Oelschlager having four and Johannsen two. Sea also led with 12 digs, while Aubrey Morrison had seven and Devries six.
Strandlie finished with 12 assists, and served at 100 percent (2-2), along with Aubrey Morrison (5-5), Sea (4-4) and Oberfell (4-4).
WHA continued to serve strong in their second match at 93 percent with two aces, but they had 41 errors.
Strandlie and Aubrey Morrison (both 12-12), Raddatz (5-5), Avery Morrison (4-4), Oelschlager (3-3) and Devries (1-1) were perfect on serve with Aubrey Morrison and Karalyn Oberfell each having one ace.
Oelschlager led with 11 kills, Sea had seven, Raddatz three, Johannsen two, and Aubrey Morrison and Avery Morrison one each. Strandlie finished with 21 assists.
On defense, Sea had 24 digs, Aubrey Morrison 23 and Raddatz with 11. Johannsen had one solo block, Oelschlager assisted on three, with Raddatz, Strandlie and Avery Morrison each assisting on a block.
In the first game the next day, WHA served at 90 percent with five aces and only had 22 errors.
Strandlie (11-11), Aubrey Morrison (9-9), Devries (8-8) and Sagen (3-3) were perfect on serve. Sea led with two aces, while Strandlie, Devries and Johannsen each had one.
Leading the way in kills was Sagen with 12, Oelschlager seven, Sea three and Johannsen one. Strandlie led with 19 assists.
Sagen also led with 10 digs, Aubrey Morrison nine and Sea seven.
The Wolves played really strong in their second win, serving at 98 percent with six aces, 29 kills and only 17 total errors.
Sagen led with 10 kills, Oelschlager had nine, Sea five, Avery Morrison three and Johannsen two. Oelschlager also had one block.
Perfect on serve were Sea and Sagen (10-10), Johannsen (9-9), Strandlie (6-6), Aubrey Morrison (5-5), Oberfell (2-2) and Aliya Naas (1-1). Sagen had two aces, with Sea, Avery Morrison, Oelschlager and Aubrey Morrison each having one.
Leading the way in digs were Sea with nine, while Sagen and Strandlie each had seven.
Against Maccray, WHA stayed close with 92 percent serving and 21 assists that led to 21 kills.
Sagen had nine kills, Sea five, Oelschlager four and Johannsen three kills.
Aubrey Morrison led in serving (8-8), while Strandlie and Sagen were (6-6). Strandlie finished with 18 assists.
Sea had 13 digs, with both Aubrey Morrison and Strandlie having eight, and Sagen had five.
Johannsen and Avery Morrison assisted on a block.
