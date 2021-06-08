The Lady Wolves softball season came to an end Friday afternoon as Pine River-Backus scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning for a 14-11 win in the semifinals of the Section 5A playoffs held in Sebeka.
The Wolves came into the playoffs with a 12-3 record, losing only to Sebeka and Pine River-Backus twice during the regular season. The two losses to the Tigers were by identical 9-7 scores while Sebeka won 9-5 in Walker.
In the playoffs, WHA led Pine River 8-6 through five innings, but the Tigers scored five runs in the sixth. WHA responded with a run in the bottom of the sixth and two in the seventh.
The Wolves had only one base runner over the final two innings while the Tigers had four hits and took advantage of a WHA error in the ninth that led to four runs.
Sophomore Mackenzie Raddatz pitched all nine innings, giving up 12 hits and six walks, and struck out 10.
The bottom half of WHA’s line-up produced eight of the team’s 11 hits. Alicia Becker, Charlee Stewart, Paige Nornberg and Aliya Naas each had two hits, with one of those hits a double for Becker, Stewart and Naas. Elise Rice, Emma Deegan and Raddatz each collected one hit, with Rice and Deegan both reaching via a walk.
Playing their last game for WHA were Becker, Deegan, Lizzie Naugle and Rice.
Later that day the Tigers were knocked out of the playoffs by the Storm, who won 11-9 and will play Hinckley-Finlayson Tuesday.
Storm win 3-1
The first time WHA played Hill City-Northland in the regular season, all the Wolves needed was one run for a 1-0 win.
The rematch played Thursday in Hill City was going as planned as WHA scored a run in the second on senior Alicia Becker’s home run. The rest of the game went off script as the Storm scored three times in the fourth inning for a 3-1 win.
Besides Becker’s blast, the only other WHA hit came from Nornberg to lead off the third. WHA only had one base runner over the final four innings and that was Stewart who reached on an error in the fifth.
Raddatz went the distance, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out nine.
E. Finke got the third inning started with a lead-off double. S. Pearson followed with a walk, and after a couple stolen bases and a fielder’s choice RBI, an infield error led to two unearned runs.
Raddatz got out of the jam by striking out the next two batters, but the damage was done.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.