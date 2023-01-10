Aubrey Morrison scores two of her 25 points on this second-half lay up in WHA’s 81-41 win over Red Lake.
Photo by Dean Morrill

Coming off back-to-back narrow losses to Cass Lake-Bena and Cromwell-Wright, the Lady Wolves got off to a great start Friday night on their way to an 81-41 win over Red Lake.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley finished with 22 steals and made 11 three-pointers as they dominated from the opening tip.

