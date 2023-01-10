Coming off back-to-back narrow losses to Cass Lake-Bena and Cromwell-Wright, the Lady Wolves got off to a great start Friday night on their way to an 81-41 win over Red Lake.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley finished with 22 steals and made 11 three-pointers as they dominated from the opening tip.
The Wolves jumped out to an 11-2 lead as Britta Rand, Aubrey Morrison and Avery Morrison each made three-pointers. By the time the first half ended WHA led 49-17.
Aubrey Morrison led the way with 25 points, Rand scored 20 and Avery Morrison had 17 points. Aubrey Morrison also had eight steals, Avery Morrison seven assists, and Rand and Daniela Valades each had five steals.
Avery Morrison had a team-high nine rebounds, Ava Welk and Adyson Kurtz each pulled down eight boards, and Alexa Johannsen had six rebounds and seven points.
The Wolves travel to Blackduck and host Lake of the Woods this week, while next week they host Northome-Kelliher and travel to Clearbrook-Gonvick and Red Lake Falls.
Rally falls short
The Wolves played a much better second half than the first, but it wasn’t enough to erase a halftime deficit as Cromwell-Wright held on for a 62-55 win Thursday night.
WHA only made seven baskets in the first half as they fell behind 31-22 at the half. They shot much better in the second half, including making four three-pointers.
Aubrey Morrison finished with a team-high 22 points and Valades scored 10, including make a trio of three-pointers in the second half. Avery Morrison added eight points and Rand scored six.
Wolves lose at home
Dismal foul shooting and double-digit turnovers in both halves plagued the Wolves in their home affair with Cass Lake-Bena Jan. 3.
The Wolves made only 13-25 free throws — only 6-15 in the opening half, and turned the ball over 22 times in a narrow 60-54 loss.
Sophomore Gabrielle Fineday scored a game-high 37 points for the Panthers, including making six three-pointers.
Leading the Wolves were Welk with 12 points and Johannsen with 10. Welk also had 11 rebounds, while Johannsen had eight.
Both the Morrison twins finished with eight points, Rand scored seven and Adyson Kurtz had six points. Aubrey Morrison, who fouled out with less than two minutes left to play, led the team with seven assists.
WHA got off to a slow start as Cass Lake-Bena went on a 10-0 run to take a 12-4 lead. The Wolves responded with a run of their own to take a 15-14 lead. If not for some poor shooting and ill-timed turnovers, WHA could have led by more, only to find themselves down 27-23 at the break.
The Panthers started the second half on a 5-0 run and never trailed after that. Three-pointers by Rand, Aubrey Morrison and Avery Morrison allowed WHA to stay close, but Fineday kept making shot after shot, scoring 18 of her points in the half.
WHA goes 1-1 at tourney
The Wolves went 1-1 at the Pelican Rapids Holiday Tournament Dec. 28-29, dropping the first game 64-54 to Underwood, but bouncingback the next day to beat New York Mills 71-50.
WHA only led New York Mills by seven points at the break, but in the second half their defense clamped down and on the other end hit five more three-pointers to finish with 12.
Aubrey Morrison led all scoring 26 points with Avery Morrison tossing in 20. Both Kurtz and Rand scored eight points.
In the first half, both teams combined to make 10 threes with WHA making seven, but they only led 39-32 at the break. New York Mills was held to only 18 points in the second half.
New York Mills had four players finish in double figures with Ayla Olsen leading the way with 13 points.
WHA only trailed Underwood by three points at the half, 31-28, but they were unable to make the stops they needed in a 10-point loss.
Aubrey Morrison was the lone Wolf in double figures with 23 points. Welk finished with nine points, with both Avery Morrison and Rand scoring six.
Liz Lukken and Mo Bugbee led Underwood with 21 and 20 points, respectively, with Zoey Swanson scoring all 10 of her points in the second half.
