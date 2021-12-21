Shooting only 24 percent from the field is not going to win many basketball games, and that is what happened as Walker-Hackensack-Akeley fell 45-41 Thursday night at Pine River-Backus.
The Wolves shot even worse in the paint and from behind the three-point line. WHA made only two baskets inside and were 3-20 from outside.
The Tigers actually made fewer baskets, but they attempted and made more free throws and that proved to be the difference.
“We couldn’t make a basket, and they couldn’t make a basket. We had some easy shots that didn’t go down for us,” Coach Jim Lien said.
One of those shots came at the end with the Tigers leading by three points. WHA got an open look that didn’t go down.
Aubrey Morrison led all scoring with 21 points and was tied for team lead with three steals. Ally Sea finished with seven points, and Kali Oelschlager scored six points and had eight rebounds. Alexa Johannsen led with 11 rebounds.
The 5-2 Wolves travel to Sebeka this week and then are off until after the New Year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.