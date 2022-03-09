Tigers drain 2 three-pointers in final 66 seconds for final margin
The Lady Wolves overcame a five-point halftime deficit to grab a three-point lead in the final minutes of their Section 5A playoff game at Pine River-Backus Thursday night, but they would not hold the lead for long.
The Tigers responded by draining two three-pointers in the final 66 seconds to pull off a 53-50 win over the Wolves, ending their season.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley trailed 36-31 at the half as the Tigers made eight three-pointers. The Wolves’ defense did a much better job in the second half as the Tigers only managed to score 11 points before the final two threes.
The Wolves also struggled to score, but a basket by Alexa Johannsen gave them a 48-47 lead with five minutes to go. About a minute later Aubrey Morrison scored on a drive for a three-point lead.
Those were last points WHA would score. After a miss by the Tigers with three minutes to go, WHA took some time off the clock with Coach Jim Lien calling time with 1:38 to go.
The Tigers still had two fouls to give before WHA could shoot a free throw. They used both of those fouls quickly and picked up their seventh foul with 1:21 to go.
WHA missed the front end of the one-and-one and a few seconds later Hannah Barchus sank a three-pointer with 1:06 remaining. After a missed shot by WHA, the Tigers got the ball to Ramsey Tulenchik, who quickly found herself double-teamed. She passed the ball to Barchus who drained another three with 16 seconds remaining for the final points of the game.
The game was not without controversy. Twice in the final minute the clock keeper, who was also taking photos during the game, either didn’t start the clock on time or didn’t stop it after the whistle sounded. One such time occurred in the final seconds when the ball went out of bounds with the clock stopping at 2.8 second remaining when it should have been around 5 seconds.
In the Wolves’ final in bounds pass, the ball was tipped a couple times before a WHA player got control as time expired before a shot could be taken.
The Wolves had three starters score in double figures with senior Kali Oelschlager leading the way with 12 points. Both Aubrey Morrison and Mackenzie Raddatz each scored 11 points.
Avery Morrison finished with eight points and seven assists, and Alexa Johannsen had 10 rebounds and six points.
Tulenchik led the Tigers with 22 points, Barchus scored 14 and Claire Dahl finished with 12 points.
Both teams shot the ball well from the outside to start the game. Raddatz sank a three-pointer on the game’s opening possession and a short time later Avery Morrison put WHA ahead 8-7 on her first of two three-pointers.
After Aubrey Morrison made a lay up off Avery Morrison’s steal, Dahl drained a three-pointer to tie the game at 10-10. Oelschlager answered with a three of her own with the Tigers once again making another three.
Tulenchik scored the next six points including two baskets inside for a 19-16 lead.
There were five ties and three lead changes in the first half with the last tie at 24 apiece with under three minutes remaining. The Tigers took a 33-26 after making three straight three-pointers, with WHA responding on a 5-0 run.
The Tigers got a big boost and took a 36-31 at the break when they made their eighth three-pointer of the half at the buzzer.
