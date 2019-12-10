The Lady Wolves could have easily been celebrating their third straight win Saturday, but 13 missed foul shots doomed them in a 70-68 road loss to Roseau.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley shot only 61 percent from the charity stripe in a win at Red Lake two nights ealier, and that trend continued.
The Wolves also only shot 38 percent from the floor against a team that has made the state tournament the last three years and now sits at 4-0. In their first two wins WHA shot nearly 50 percent from the field.
Coach Jim Lien was happy with his team’s performance against a quality opponent. “We hung in there and played great against a very good team. It was a great game. Back and forth and up for grabs. We also missed a 3-foot shot at the end that could have tied it.”
There were 25 ties or lead changes in the game, with WHA biggest lead at six points and Roseau at four.
The Wolves did a nice job of handling the ball, only turning it over eight times while they also had 13 steals.
Both Megan Benjamin and Bri Raddatz fouled out in the second half. Raddatz picked up her fifth with under six to play and Benjamin went to the bench with about a minute to play.
Benjamin and Justine Day led the way with 20 points each, while Raddatz scored 14 and Ally Sea tossed in eight.
Day also turned in her first double-double of the season with 10 rebounds while Benjamin pulled down eight. Benjamin also had five steals, Day led with five assists and added three steals.
The game was close from the start with Roseau taking a 30-28 halftime lead. There was a lot more scoring in the second half, but the Wolves never were able to make enough shots.
The Wolves have four games on the schedule before the holiday break. This week they are at Laporte and Park Rapids, and next week host both Blackduck and Cass Lake-Bena in two key Northwoods Conference match-ups.
Wolves score in 2nd half
The Wolves used a strong second half to upend host Red Lake Thursday night 86-63, moving them to 2-0 on the season.
Clinging to a seven-point halftime lead, WHA outscored the Warriors 49-33.
Four Wolves scored in double figures, with both Benjamin and Day recording double-doubles. Benjamin scored 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Day had 14 points and 12 boards. Benjamin also had five assists and five steals.
Raddatz led the way with 22 points and Deegan scored 21. Raddatz also had nine assists, seven boards and six steals.
Ally Sea scored seven, and both Bailey Nornberg and Kali Oelschlager came off the bench to score five.
The Wolves shot 48 percent from the field but still turned the ball over 23 times.
