Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s varsity volleyball team was in perfect position to win the opening set of Thursday night’s home showdown with rival Nevis.
The Wolves, who led 21-18 when the Tigers called a time out, saw their lead slip away as Nevis managed to tie the match at 23-23. WHA was serving for the win twice, but each time Nevis came up with the point and went on to win 27-25.
WHA bounced back to take the second set 26-24, after trailing by seven points early. Nevis won the third set rather easily 25-12, and once again came from behind to win the fourth set 25-20.
The Wolves served at 93 percent with 10 aces, recorded 30 kills, and had a serve-receive ratio of 1.65.
Nevis won the game at the net with 51 kills. Addison Lindow led with 18 and Kayli Bessler had 16.
WHA players perfect on serve were Aubrey Morrison 19-19 with three aces, Karalyn Oberfell 14-14 with three aces, Mackenzie Raddatz 7-7 with one ace and Avery Morrison 2-2.
Both Alexa Johannsen and Aliya Naas led with eight kills, Ava Welk had six, Oberfell three, and Avery Morrison and Raddatz each had two. Oberfell finished the night with 25 assists.
On the defensive side, Johannsen and Welk both had a solo block, while Johannsen and Naas assisted on two other blocks. Aubrey Morrison led with 21 digs, DeVries had 19, Johannsen 13 and Oberfell 12.
The Wolves have three matches left in the regular season and an invitational at Fergus Falls Oct. 20. This week they travel to Clearbrook-Gonvick and host Greenway, and next week are at Menahga.
Tigers maul Wolves
WHA had their worst outing of the season against a very good Pine River-Backus squad Oct. 4, falling in three sets.
The Tigers easily took the first set 25-13, and followed that by taking the next two 25-10 and 25-23.
The Wolves served at only 83 percent with four aces, and only recorded 17 kills.
Raddatz 11-11 and DeVries 7-7 were perfect on serve with both having two aces.
Johannsen finished with six kills, Welk and Avery Morrison each had three, with Naas and Raddatz both having two. Oberfell set up most of those kills with 12 assists.
Welk assisted on four blocks, Johannsen assisted on three and Avery Morrison assisted on two.
Aubrey Morrison led with 18 digs, Oberfell had 14, Johannsen 11 and DeVries eight.
WHA beats Laporte
In WHA’s 25-10, 25-8 and 25-21 win over Laporte Oct. 3, they finished with 23 ace serves and added 28 kills.
Aubrey Morrison was 13-13 with three aces, Johannsen 6-6 with four aces, Devries 16-17 serving with seven aces, Oberfell 21-23 with seven aces and Raddatz 10-12 with two aces.
Leading the way in kills was Johannsen and Raddatz with six each, Avery Morrison had five, Oberfell four, DeVries three, Oelschlager two, and both Adyson Kurtz and Welk had one kill. Oberfell finished with 20 assists.
On defense, Aubrey Morrison led with 20 digs, while both Welk and DeVries had three assisted blocks. Johannsen and Avery Morrison each assisted on a block.
