The Lady Wolves played two of the best teams in the state last week when they traveled to Mountain Iron and Menahga.

In Saturday afternoon’s game at No. 1 in Class A Mountain Iron-Buhl, the Lady Wolves fell 87-36.

Coach Jim Lien said it was a tough assignment to go on the road and play one of the best teams in the state, adding it was also a good experience..

“They are a good team, and it was good for our girls to see how hard they work on every possession. They just dominate you on defense,” Lien said.

Aubrey Morrison led the Wolves with 10 points, Alexa Johannsen scored eight, Ally Sea had six, and both Avery Morrison and Karolyn Oberfell had five points.

For the first time in several weeks the Wolves had all their players back. Kali Oelschlager played a few minutes as did Mackenzie Raddatz.

Jordan Zubich led all scoring with 31 points, including making five three-pointers.

The Red Lake game that was cancelled last week has not yet been added to the schedule, but it could be put back over the next two weeks.

This week WHA hosts Blackduck and travels to both Cherry and Hinckley-Finlayson, while next week they host Lake of the Woods and Clearbrook-Gonvick, and play at Deer River.

WHA at Menahga

State-ranked Menahga improved to 18-2 on the season with a 65-31 home win over WHA Feb. 8.

The Braves’ defense controlled the game from the beginning, holding the Wolves to only 13 first-half points while scoring 37.

Avery Morrison and Welk led WHA with six points with Welk pulling down eight boards. Aubrey Morrison and Sea each scored five points.

