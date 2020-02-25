The Lady Wolves put the finishing touches on the program’s best season ever by beating three teams last week to finish with a 25-2 mark.
In a clash of the Northwoods Conference North and South Division champions, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley rallied from a halftime deficit to beat the 17-8 Warriors 70-67 Saturday afternoon in Red Lake.
Red Lake came in riding a 13-game winning streak while WHA won their previous 10 games.
The Wolves missed a lot of easy shots and finished at 37 percent, but they made up for it at the foul line where they went 20-22. In the second half they were 12-13, with seniors Justine Day and Bri Raddatz each making a pair in the final 33 seconds.
Raddatz, who led all scoring with 27 points, including 11-13 from the foul line, made two with 33 seconds to go. The final points came with 5.5 seconds left as Day sank two free throws.
Raddatz also had seven rebounds, and Day had six and led with six assists.
Megan Benjamin finished with another double-double with 15 boards and 14 points. Ally Sea scored 10 points and was 3-3 from the foul line, including a four-point play in the second half. Emma Deegan added seven points.
Leading the Warriors was TeAnndra Pemberton Kingbird with 23 points, Autumn Holthusen scored 21 and Kelanna McClain tossed in 17.
Trailing 31-25 at the break, the Wolves were able to make the shots in the paint that they were missing in the first half. WHA also sank six three-pointers.
WHA is the No. 1 seed in Section 5A North with the tournament beginning this week. The Wolves host Nevis Thursday. If they win that game, they will play Saturday night against the Sebeka vs. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg winner at Wadena High School.
Wolves win home finale
There was a lot to celebrate Thursday night when the Wolves hosted Lake of the Woods in the regular-season home finale.
The Wolves won their 10th straight game and improved to 24-2 with a 69-57 win, but it was recognizing the team’s seniors that was at the forefront of the celebration.
Each of the six seniors was honored in a slide show, with comments by Coach Jim Lien read during the halftime program.
“Tonight our seniors take the home court as they near the end of their career as a WHA Wolf. It is with great pleasure that we bring you our Senior Night program to honor or seniors. On behalf of the WHA coaching staff, the entire Wolfpack family, we thank all of our seniors for wearing the Wolfpack jersey with pride. We are grateful for your effort, commitment to the team and lessons we’ve learned along the way,” the comments read. “When this year is over, no matter what happens, I will get to proudly say that I spent five years with some of the best players in WHA history.”
The starting five consisted of seniors Benjamin, Day, Heidi Johnson, Raddatz and Wolters, with senior Bailey Nornberg, who was returning to action for the first time since a knee injury sidelined her earlier this season, coming off the bench.
Raddatz led with 20 points, with both Benjamin and Day recording double-doubles. Day had 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, while Benjamin had 12 points, 10 boards, five assists, five blocked shots and four steals.
Wolters scored eight points, Johnson sank a three in the first half and Nornberg had one basket.
Raddatz scored nine of the Wolves first 13 points as WHA jumped out to an 11-point lead. The lead would swell to 26-10. Threes by Oelschlager and Johnson gave WHA their biggest lead at 42-19.
Coach Lien used his bench a lot in both halves as all 13 players saw action.
Greta Moeller led the Bears with 22 points and Ashton Aery scored 12.
WHA beats Deer River
The Wolves had one of their best shooting nights of the season, finishing just over 60 percent in a 65-47 win Feb. 18 at Deer River.
WHA was 19-28 on two-point shots and 6-11 on three-pointers, but they also turned the ball over 22 times.
Nine of the 11 Wolves who played scored, with Raddatz leading the way with 18 points. She also had four assists.
Day finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Benjamin scored 12, had six boards and four assists.
Deegan tossed in eight points, including making two threes, and Sea led with four steals.
The Wolves dominated from the start, building a 42-16 halftime lead.
