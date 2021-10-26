The Lady Wolves faced two Class AA schools and one Class AAA schools at the Fergus Falls Tournament last Thursday and came home with a 3-1 record.
The highlight of the tournament was Abi Strandlie reaching the 1,000 assist mark. The senior setter came in only four assists shy of the mark, and she got that in the first match of the tourney.
The Wolves opened the tourney falling 25-18 and 25-11 to Pequot Lakes, a Class AA school, but won their final three matches.
Against the Patriots, WHA only recorded one ace while serving at 90 percent, had only 15 assists and finished with 24 errors compared to Pequot Lakes’ 13.
Strandlie recorded all 15 assists and was perfect on serve (4-4). Also perfect on serve were Aubrey Morrison and Katie Sagen (5-5), and Alexa Johannsen (4-4). Morrison had the lone ace.
Sagen led with seven kills, Kali Oelschlager had four, Ally Sea three, and Gwendolyn Devries and Johannsen one each.
Leading the team on defense was Sea with 15 digs, Aubrey Morrison had nine, Sagen eight and Devries five. Oelschlager had the only solo block.
In their next match with Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, WHA easily won 25-10 and 25-17.
WHA finished with 22 assists and 92 percent serving with six aces.
Perfect on serve were Strandlie (12-12), Kara Oberfell (4-4), Avery Morrison and Aliya Naas (3-3), and Sagen, Devries and Mackenzie Raddatz (2-2). Aubrey Morrison had two aces, while Strandlie, Johannsen, Oberfell and Raddatz each had one.
Leading the way in kills were Oelschlager and Sagen with six each, Johannsen four, Sea three and Avery Morrison two. Strandlie had 17 assists.
The Wolves easily beat Detroit Lakes 25-11 and 25-8, finishing with a season-best 98 percent serving (only one error) with 12 aces.
Sea led the way in serving (17-17), Strandlie and Sagen were both (5-5), and Devries and Aubrey Morrison (4-4). Johannsen had six aces, Sea four and Sagen two.
Sagen led with five kills, Oelschlager had four, and Sea, Johannsen and Avery Morrison with three each.
Leading the team in defense was Oelschlager with three solo blocks and four assisted blocks. Sagen and Strandlie each had two assisted blocks and Avery Morrison had one solo block. Sagen led with seven digs, Aubrey Morrison had six and Devries four.
In their final match, the Wolves faced Pelican Rapids and narrowly won the first set 25-23, but easily took the second 25-11.
WHA served at 94 percent with six aces and only had 19 errors compared to Pelican’s 33.
Sagen led the team in serving and was one of four perfect (7-7). Strandlie and Johannsen were both (6-6) and Oberfell (2-2). Aubrey Morrison led with two aces, while Strandlie, Devries, Sea and Oberfell each had one.
Oelschlager and Sagen led the way with six kills each, Johannsen and Sea two each, with Strandlie and Ava Welk both having one.
On the defensive side, Oelschlager had four assisted blocks, and both Johannsen and Sagen two. Strandlie and Sagen led with nine digs, Devries had seven, Aubrey Morrison six and Sea five.
The 24-5 Wolves open the Section 5A playoffs Friday night with a home match.
WHA wins at home
The Wolves improved to 12-1 at home Oct. 18 by beating Menahga 25-16, 25-20 and 25-12.
WHA served at 93 percent with 12 aces, had 28 assists and a serve-receive ratio of 2.32.
Oelschlager led with 12 kills, Sagen had 11, Johannsen four, Avery Morrison two and Sea had one kill. Strandlie finished with 27 assists, giving her four assists shy of 1,000 for her varsity career.
Those who were perfect on serve were Sea (14-14), Strandlie (10-10), Aubrey Morrison (9-9) and Avery Morrison (1-1), while Sagen (13-14) only had one miss. Devries led with six aces, both Sea and Sage had two, with Aubrey Morrison and Strandlie each having one.
Leading the team on defense was Sea with 17 digs, both Aubrey Morrison and Sagen had 14, and Strandlie finished with eight digs. Sea also had one solo block.
