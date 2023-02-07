A strong defensive effort and shooting the ball well allowed the Lady Wolves to beat visiting Pine River-Backus 66-50 Thursday night.
Coach Jim Lien said the team played really well in the first half and most of the second, until they got a little tired. “We did a nice job on defensive and shooting 46 percent really helped.
The coach was also happy to see a better effort on the boards as WHA out-rebounded the Tigers 46 to 28. “We’ve had problems rebounding lately, so it was nice to see the girls do a good job on that tonight.”
Also making Coach Lien happy was having four starters in double figures.
Aubrey Morrison finished with 25 points, Ava Welk scored 11, with both Avery Morrison and Britta Rand tossing in 10 points. Welk also had 13 boards, Avery Morrison had eight boards, while Aubrey Morrison led with four assists and four steals.
Cate Travis led the Tigers with 14 points.
The Wolves travel to Cass Lake-Bena this week, and next week they are at Pine River-Backus and host both Verndale and Hinckley-Finlayson.
Wolves pounce Wildcats
The Wolves scored the first 35 points of the game and never looked back as they trounced visiting Laporte 95-19 Jan. 31.
Six WHA players finished in double figures with Avery Morrison leading the way with 26 points.
Aubrey Morrison tossed in 18, Rand scored 15, both Alexa Johannsen and Welk scored 11, and Makenna Oelschlager added 10. Johannsen also had 10 rebounds for a double-double, with Welk pulling down eight boards.
Aubrey Morrison and Welk each had six assists, and Morrison and Rand both led the team with six steals. Rand also had four assists.
The young ‘Cats were led by Sisiska Hislaw and Ila McDougle, who each scored six points. Hannah Backus finished with five points.
Logan Bauman led Laporte with six rebounds and three blocked shots.
WHA forced Laporte into 34 turnovers with 24 of them, coming as steals. Most of those turnovers came in the first half as WHA came out with a full-court press that allowed them to take a 35-0 lead.
The Wolves also made eight three-pointers in the first half as they grabbed a 55-11 lead.
