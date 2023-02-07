Alexa Johannsen goes up for this shot in the WHA’s 95-19 home win over Laporte. Defending on the play is Daphne Zubke.
Photo by Dean Morrill

A strong defensive effort and shooting the ball well allowed the Lady Wolves to beat visiting Pine River-Backus 66-50 Thursday night.

Coach Jim Lien said the team played really well in the first half and most of the second, until they got a little tired. “We did a nice job on defensive and shooting 46 percent really helped.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments