The Lady Wolves won all three games they played last week by shut outs, including a pair of 1-0 victories over Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale and Hill City-Northland.
Two nights after Mackenzie Raddatz tossed her first varsity no-hitter in a 1-0 win at Hill City-Northland, she tossed a shut out as Walker-Hackensack-Akeley scored the only run in the bottom of the seventh for a 1-0 win over the Rangers.
Raddatz gave up only two hits, fanned 13 and walked one. Her counterpart gave up five hits and struck out five.
The Wolves were held hitless through the first three innings, but did a better job of making contact with the ball over the final four frames. Two of their five hits came in the seventh.
Charlee Stewart got the rally started with a one-out single. A passed ball moved her to second with Paige Nornberg’s single to right field moving Stewart to third.
With the infield in to deny Stewart from scoring, a wild pitch allowed her to slide home safely just ahead of the tag, and a celebration ensued.
Alexa Johannsen had two singles with Alicia Becker having the other hit.
The three wins move WHA to 11-3 overall. WHA’s regular season is now over and they will now be getting ready for the playoffs.
Raddatz tosses no-hitter
WHA’s Raddatz and M. Lathrop of Hill City-Northland were locked in a pitcher’s duel with the Wolves scoring the only run in the top of the eighth inning for a 1-0 win.
Raddatz was untouchable as the gave up no hits and struck out 15. She did walk six, but four of them came over the final two innings.
Lathrop was nearly as impressive as she gave up only four hits and one walk, and fanned 14.
WHA’s lone run came in the top of the eighth as Becker led off with a single and moved to second on a passed ball. After a strike out, Nornberg singled to put runners at the corners.
Lathrop got another strike out, but Naugle came through in the top of the order with a RBI single.
WHA had runners in scoring position in both the third and sixth innings, before finally coming through with a clutch hit.
The Storm’s two best chances of scoring came in the seventh and eighth. They had the bases loaded in the seventh thanks to two errors and two walks, but Raddatz got out of the mess with a strike out.
In their last-at-bats, Raddatz walked the first two batters, but got an infield pop-out, and struck out the next two, including the final batter looking.
Through the first four innings, Raddatz did not allow a base runner until a one-out walk in the fifth. After a stolen base and infield error allowed that runner to get to third, Raddatz struck out the next two.
Wolves win big
The Wolves wrapped up the week by beating host Laporte 14-0 Friday.
Once again Raddatz dominated on the mound, striking out 13 and allowing three singles in five innings.
Rice and Raddatz each had two hits, while Naugle, Stewart, Nornberg and DeLost each had a hit. Becker walked three times, Deegan twice, and Johannsen was hit by a pitch and walked once.
Stewart and DeLost each drove in three runs, while Rice, Raddatz and Nornberg each had a RBI. Naugle scored three runs, with Raddatz, Deegan, Johannsen and Becker crossing home twice.
WHA scored a run in all five innings including four in the first. Stewart drove in two with a single. DeLost’s big hit came in the fourth on a bases-loaded long single.
The only time Laporte threatened to score came in the fourth as Hannah Backus singled with one out and Izabel Padget reached on a two-out single. Raddatz struck out the next batter to get out of the jam.
