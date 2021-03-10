The Lady Wolves won for the third time in four games and improved their record to 6-7 with a 69-35 Saturday afternoon road win at Blackduck.
“The girls played really well today. Just a good all-around effort,” said Coach Jim Lien.
Kali Oelschlager scored 20 of her game-high 22 points in the first half as the Wolves sprinted to a 36-13 lead. She also led with 12 rebounds and eight steals.
Emma Deegan, the only senior on Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s team, finished with 17 points, including knocking down a pair of three-pointers. She also had a double-double with 10 boards and added four assists.
Aubrey Morrison scored nine points and had three assists and three steals, both Alexa Johannsen and Karalyn Oberfell scored four points, and Ally Sea finished with four assists and made a three-pointer.
This week the 5-6 Wolves close out the regular season with three games. They travel to both Cass Lake-Bena and Laporte, and host Wadena-Deer Creek in the finale.
Park Rapids rallies for win
WHA could not put two good halves together against Park Rapids Thursday night.
The Wolves controlled the first half by forcing the Panthers into 13 turnovers and were 6-8 from the foul line for a 27-15 lead.
The only thing keeping the Panthers in the game was their rebounding edge and the seven second-chance points they scored.
It all fell apart for WHA in the second half as they scored only 14 points and turned the ball over 15 times in a 55-41 loss.
The Wolves scored only three points over the final 5:32 and were 0-6 from the foul line including two one-and-ones. The Panthers’ defense also turned up the pressure and forced them into many turnovers. It also didn’t help that WHA missed a couple lay ups and bunnies.
Park Rapids also made four three-pointers in the half while WHA missed on all their outside shots. Gabi Shepersky sank two three-pointers on back-to-back possessions as the Panthers grabbed a 35-34 lead with 8:19 to play. Abby Morris followed a short time later with a three and Shepersky made a third one with about five to play for a 45-40 lead.
Shepersky finished with 11 points. Olivia Davis led the team with 15 points, including 11 in the second half. Her put back and free throw stretched the Panthers’ lead to 48-40 with about three to play.
The only Wolf in double figures was Morrison, who scored 11 of her game-high 16 points in the first half. She also had three steals.
Oelschlager, who sat a majority of the second half with four fouls while the Panthers were making their run, scored eight points and had eight rebounds.
Alexa Johannsen finished with seven points and nine rebounds, while Sea had a team-high six assists.
Wolves nip Nevis
The Wolves kept its five-year stranglehold on Nevis, rallying from a double-digit halftime deficit for a 61-56 road win March 2.
Coach Lien said this was a big win for the Wolves, who currently sit at No. 4 in Section 5A West standings, two spots ahead of Nevis.
“The girls played really well over the last 10 minutes. We got some stops on defense and we made some big shots down the stretch,” the coach said. “The girls know how big it is to go to Nevis and get a win.”
WHA looked out of sorts in the first half and trailed 36-27 at the break. The turn around started with excellent ball-pressure defense both Morrison and Sea put on the ball handlers. That led to some stops or turnovers, and some easy baskets for the Wolves.
The Wolves also made its foul shots down the stretch. Oelschlager’s three-point play gave WHA a three-point lead with under 30 seconds to play, and Sea made two foul shots with 2.8 seconds for the final margin.
Three starters finished in double figures with Morrison leading with 23 points and added three steals.
Oelschlager scored 16 points and had five rebounds, and Sea finished with 10 points, seven assists and four steals.
Deegan finished with eight points, and had four assists and four steals, while Johannsen led with seven boards.
