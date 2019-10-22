The Lady Wolves closed out the regular volleyball season Thursday by bringing home a Silver Division title and finishing 3-1 at the Blockbuster Fest in Fergus Falls.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley will open the Section 5A playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the North with a home playoff game Friday facing the Nevis-Verndale winner. If WHA wins their first match they will play Tuesday in Aitkin.
The Wolves opened the Blockbuster tournament beating Win-E-Mac 25-13 and 25-20, then losing 25-15, 13-25 and 14-16 to Minnewaska in pool play. In the Silver Division they beat Park Rapids 25-22 and 25-22, and Detroit Lakes 25-23 and 25-15.
In their opening match, WHA served at 94 percent, committed only 14 errors and had 28 kills.
Five of WHA’s seven players served at 100 percent with Rachel Pitt (11 attempts) leading the way. Megan Benjamin (eight), Lizzie Naugle (five), Strandlie (four) and Paige Hildebrandt (one) were perfect. Aleah Tabbert had five of the team’s seven aces.
Benjamin led with 13 kills, Katie Sagen had five, and Kali Oelschlager and Tabbert three each. Bri Raddatz had 22 of the team’s 25 assists that moved her to more than 3,000 for her varsity career.
On the defensive end Abi Strandlie led with 10 digs. Pitt had seven digs, Lizzie Naugle six and Raddatz five.
Against Minnewaska, WHA served at 98 percent, but only had 24 kills and committed 29 errors.
Raddatz (13), Naugle and Tabbert (10), Pitt (nine), Benjamin (three), Strandlie (two) and Sagen (one) were all perfect, with Raddatz having the only ace.
Benjamin had eight kills, Sagen five, and Raddatz and Tabbert three each.
Ally Sea led with 16 digs, Naugle had eight and Raddatz seven. Oelschlager had one solo block and two assists, while Sagen and Tabbert each assisted on two blocks.
Facing Park Rapids, the Wolves committed only 16 errors compared to 27 for the Panthers. WHA continued to serve well at 94 percent with seven aces and 23 kills.
Benjamin had eight kills, Tabbert four, and Sagen and Raddatz three. Raddatz also had 14 of the team’s 22 assists.
Perfect on serve were Tabbert (13), Benjamin (12), Naugle (six), Sea (five), Pitt (two) and Alexa Johannsen (one). Benjamin had five of the ace serve.
On defense, Benjamin and Sea each had seven digs, while Benjamin led with one solo block and two assists. Oelschlager and Raddatz each assisted on three blocks and Sagen had two assists.
In the final match against Detroit Lakes, the Wolves put down 27 kills, only had 17 errors and served at 92 percent with six aces.
Benjamin put away 12 kills, Tabbert had five, Oelschlager four and Sagen two.
Raddatz led the way with 24 assists and 12 digs on defense. Sea had nine digs and Benjamin seven.
Perfect on serve were Sea (five), Pitt (four) and Strandlie (one), while Tabbert (12), Raddatz (11) and Benjamin (10) had only one error. Benjamin had three aces and Raddatz two.
