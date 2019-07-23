Lady Wolves go 2-0 at Pequot Lakes
photo submitted

The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley girls’ varsity basketball team remained undefeated  in the Breakdown Summer Series by going 2-0 Saturday at Pequot Lakes. The Wolves beat Duluth East 54-19 and Norman County East 66-11. Pictured are (from left) Emma Deegan, Kali Oelschlager, Megan Benjamin, Justine Day, Bri Raddatz and Macy Flatness. Not pictured is Ally Sea.

