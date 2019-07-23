Lady Wolves go 2-0 at Pequot Lakes

The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley girls’ varsity basketball team remained undefeated in the Breakdown Summer Series by going 2-0 Saturday at Pequot Lakes. The Wolves beat Duluth East 54-19 and Norman County East 66-11. Pictured are (from left) Emma Deegan, Kali Oelschlager, Megan Benjamin, Justine Day, Bri Raddatz and Macy Flatness. Not pictured is Ally Sea.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.