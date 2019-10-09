The competition at Saturday’s Perham Tournament was tough, but the Lady Wolves have faced that challenge already this season, and they’ve gotten better because of it.
The Wolves finished the tournament 2-2, beating their first two opponents before losing narrowly to Park Rapids and then to Pequot Lakes.
In their first match, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley took out Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 25-20 and 25-22.
The Wolves served at nearly 96 percent, missing only two serves and putting away 19 kills.
Perfect on serve were Bri Raddatz and Ally Sea (11 attempts), Katie Sagen (four), Lizzie Naugle (three) and Rachel Pitt (two), while Aleah Tabbert (10) and Megan Benjamin (eight) each missed one serve.
Benjamin put away eight kills and assisted on two blocks. Sagen and Tabbert each had three kills, and Sea two. Raddatz finished with 14 assists.
On defense, Naugle led with 14 digs and Sea had 10.
In their second match against Sebeka, the Wolves split both sets — 20-25 and 25-7, but because of point differential, won the match.
The Wolves had a 33 to nine assists advantage, recorded 34 kills and only had three errors on serve-receive.
Raddatz finished with 22 assists. Benjamin had 13 kills, Tabbert five, Oelschlager, Sagen and Sea with four each, and Raddatz with three.
Serving perfect were Sea (nine attempts), Benjamin (five), Pitt (two) and Sagen (one), while Raddatz (19) had one error and led with four aces.
Naugle led the way with 18 digs and Raddatz had 13.
Up next was Park Rapids, yet despite serving at 97 percent and having fewer errors, WHA lost 25-18 and 25-20.
The Wolves also didn’t record an ace, had five serve receive errors and had 12 attacking errors.
Pitt (seven), Benjamin, Raddatz and Sea (six), and Naugle (four) were perfect on serve, while Tabbert (10) had the only error.
Benjamin led with six kills, Kali Oelschlager four and Tabbert three. Benjamin also had a solo block and an assist.
Of the 46 digs WHA finished with, Naugle and Sea each had 12, Raddatz nine and Pitt eight.
Finishing with a 2-1 record in pool play, WHA advanced to the Gold Division, where they fell in two sets to Pequot Lakes, 25-12 and 25-17.
The Patriots served at 100 percent, had 12 more kills and 13 more assists than WHA, and only committed eight errors in both sets.
The Wolves served at 93 percent, put away 20 kills, had 19 assists and 16 errors.
Benjamin led with eight kills and Tabbert had three, with four others each having two. Raddatz finished with 15 of the team’s 19 assists.
Sea (eight attempts), Tabbert (six), Raddatz (four), Pitt (three) and Sagen (one) were each perfect on serve, with Tabbert recording the only ace.
Leading WHA in the back row was Sea with eight digs while Naugle had six.
WHA goes to 14-2
The Wolves made quick work of visiting Clearbrook-Gonvick with a straight-set win Oct. 1.
WHA went 25-13, 25-14 and 25-14 to improve to 14-2 on the season. The Wolves got kills by Benjamin, Oelschlager and Raddatz, respectively, to win each set.
They had one of their best serving matches of the season, finishing at better than 94 percent with 12 aces.
Six of the nine Wolves who attempted a serve were at 100 percent. Naugle (12 attempts), Tabbert (eight), Pitt (six), Gwendolyn Devries and Paige Hildebrant (two) and Sagen (one) were all perfect. Raddatz (18) and Benjamin (eight) each had one error.
Raddatz, Sea and Tabbert each had three aces, Pitt two and Naugle one.
In attacks, Benjamin once again led with 11 kills. Tabbert had six, Oelschlager four, and Raddatz and Sea three each.
Benjamin also led with one block and two assists, while Sagen had two assists, and Sea and Tabbert one assist each.
Naugle and Sea each had 12 digs, with Raddatz finishing with seven and Strandlie six.
