The Lady Wolves easily won the two games they were expected to win last week, but their quest to take down a good Park Rapids team Friday night did not go well.
The Panthers only made 14 two-point baskets, while Walker-Hackensack-Akeley made 16. It was the three-point shooting that decided the game as the Panthers made nine to WHA’s one in a 65-44 win.
“We played with them, they just shot the ball exceptional well from the outside despite our sound defense,” Coach Jim Lien said.
Aubrey Morrison led WHA with 16 points and six rebounds, and Ava Welk finished with 10 points. Morrison also had four steals to lead the team.
Both Avery Morrison and Britta Rand finished with six points, with Morrison also having four assists.
This week the Wolves face two tough opponents as Pine River-Backus comes to town Thursday night. The next night WHA travels to Browerville for a boys and girls double-header. Next week WHA plays at rival Nevis.
Laporte, which sits at 0-4, travels to Red Lake this week and next week are in Littlefork-Big Falls.
Wolves win big
All nine players who saw action for WHA scored in a 76-36 win over visiting Cherry Thursday night.
Avery Morrison led the way with 15 points, while both Aubrey Morrison and Kurtz scored 14. Valades finished with nine points and Rand scored eight.
Welk had six boards, with Valades, Kurtz and Rand all having four. Rand led with seven assists and five steals, with the Morrison twins each having four dimes.
WHA bombs Laporte
The Wolves jumped out to a 30-0 lead as their full-court press forced Laporte into a slew of turnovers. By the time the first half ended WHA led 56-3 on their way to a 92-13 win.
Laporte turned the ball over 35 times, with 28 coming by steal.
WHA had seven players score at least eight points with four finishing in double figures.
Avery Morrison scored all 17 of her points in the first half, as did Aubrey Morrison who scored 14. Paige Nornberg finished with 15 points, Valades scored 11, Makena Oelschlager had nine, and both Kurtz and Rand scored eight.
Oelschlager had eight boards, and Kurtz and Johannsen seven. Valades had six steals to lead the team, Aubrey Morrison finished with five, and both Nornberg and Rand had four.
AnnaMarie Jaspers, who scored Laporte’s only points in the first half, led the team with three points. Hannah Backus, Logan Bauman, Sisika Hislaw, Thalia Meyer and Daphne Zubke each scored two points.
Meyer led with seven rebounds and Zubke had five boards. Both Bauman and Jaspers had three rebounds.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.