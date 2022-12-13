Adyson Kurtz pulls down a rebound in WHA’s win at Laporte.
Photo by Dean Morrill

The Lady Wolves easily won the two games they were expected to win last week, but their quest to take down a good Park Rapids team Friday night did not go well.

The Panthers only made 14 two-point baskets, while Walker-Hackensack-Akeley made 16. It was the three-point shooting that decided the game as the Panthers made nine to WHA’s one in a 65-44 win.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments