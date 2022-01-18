The Lady Wolves were going for a three-game sweep of their games last week when they hosted Browerville Friday night in a boys’ and girls’ doubleheader.
One night after an 88-2 home win over Laporte, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley found themselves losing to a veteran and very good Browerville squad 64-54.
It didn’t help matters that WHA was without two key players and one of their starters was lost in the second half with an ankle injury. The Wolves also turned the ball over nine times as they trailed 38-27 at the break and another 12 times in the second half.
Ally Sea led WHA with 18 points, Aubrey Morrison scored 12 of her 16 points in the first half, and Britta Rand scored 11 before she got injured. Morrison also had seven steals and five rebounds, while Alexa Johannsen finished with eight points and seven boards.
Anna Myers led the Tigers with 22 points, including four three-pointers that seemed to always come when the Wolves were making a run.
Tyra Myers finished with 13 points and Madeline Irsfeld scored 10.
WHA has two roads games at Northome-Kelliher and Red Lake Falls this week. They follow that up traveling to Nevis and Warroad next week.
WHA dominates Laporte
All 10 players for WHA scored as they easily beat visiting Laporte 88-2 Thursday night.
Sea, the only WHA senior starter, had 19 points, while the Fab Freshmen made their mark.
Adyson Kurtz and Britta Rand came off the bench to score 19 and 15 points respectively, while Aubrey Morrison tossed in nine, Ava Welk scored six and Avery Morrison had four points. Rand also had nine steals and eight assists, Kurtz pulled down nine rebounds, Aubrey Morrison had three assists and three steals, and Welk had six boards.
Johannsen tossed in six points and pulled down eight rebounds, and Aliya Naas scored five points.
Laporte, who was missing a couple of key players, scored their two points in the second half on free throws by Morgan McDougall and Jenna Taylor. The Wolves led 58-0 at the break as WHA forced Laporte into 23 turnovers.
Wolves wins road game
WHA’s starters played exceptional defense in the first half and held host Verndale to only 12 points on their way to a 62-42 win.
Leading by 30-12 at the half, WHA maintained that lead despite the Pirates scoring 30 points in the second half.
Sea had the hot hand in the second half, scoring 17 of her game-high 24 points. Both Aubrey and Avery Morrison scored 10, Johannsen finished with seven and Raddatz added six.
Reagan Ludovissie was the lone Pirate to finish in double figures with 10 points. Taylor Johnson and Katie Blaha each had seven points.
