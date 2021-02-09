The Lady Wolves had three home games on the schedule this week, but two of them were cancelled with no make-up dates planned and one game added.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley was suppose to host Laporte Monday night, but the Wildcats had to cancel. On the next night Menahga was coming to Walker, but the Wolves cancelled because many of the Braves’ players have obtained mask-wearing exemptions.
Verndale was added as a replacement for Menahga. A half JV game will start at 6 p.m. with the varsity to follow.
A statement from WHA Activities Office said the team, coaching staff and administration feel it is in the best interest of community health to continue to reduce the potential spread of any disease that it can. Once the pandemic is over, the team hopes to include Menahga back onto the sports schedules.
WHA is one of a few teams to cancel its game with Menahga over the mask exemption.
Thursday night the Wolves will host Roseau, which comes in with a 2-4 record.
