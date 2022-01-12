The Lady Wolves have three games on the schedule this week, with two of them at home and each of them winnable.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, which sits at 6-3, travels to Verndale and host both Lake of the Woods and Browerville.
Hampering the Wolves’ efforts over the next few games is the absence of senior post player Kali Oelschlager, who recently suffered a knee injury. She is expected to be back in two weeks or so.
Last week the Wolves played only one of their two games on the schedule, and that was against Northwoods Conference leaders Cass Lake-Bena, who beat WHA 81-43. The 9-1 Panthers, who are 7-0 in the conference, jumped out to a 40-18 halftime lead.
WHA was schedule to play at Red Lake Friday night, but the game was cancelled because of COVID-19.
The Wolves only turned the ball over 20 times against the Panthers’ press, which Coach Jim Lien said was good, but WHA did not rebound the ball well and had poor floor spacing.
Eighth-grader Aubrey Morrison was the lone Wolf to score in double figures, finishing with 21 points, and adding three assists and three steals.
Ally Sea and Avery Morrison each scored five points, Aliya Naas had four, while Alexa Johannsen led with eight rebounds.
Cass Lake-Bena had three starters in double figures with Taryn Frazer leading with 24 points. Amira LaDuke scored 21 and Krisalyn Seeyle 17.
Next week WHA travels to Northome-Kelliher and Red Lake Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.