It’s been a long time coming, but the Lady Wolves finally beat Nevis Thursday night on the Tigers’ home court.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley beat the Tigers in straight sets, the first time since the 2005 season they’ve been able to do that.
The first set was a nail-biter, but the Wolves got the upper hand and won 25-20. With the momentum firmly in their grasp, the Wolves easily took the second set 25-13 and the third 25-17.
Coach Bonnie Sea said this was easily their best performance of the season.
“Our girls came into the game ready to win. They executed on offense and defense,” she said. “There were no mental errors. The girls are having fun, and when you have fun, great things happen.”
The Wolves served at 92 percent, put away 32 kills and recorded 12 blocked shots for points.
Megan Benjamin, one of three senior captains, recorded 14 kills and five blocked shots. She also had six digs and served at 100 percent (nine attempts) with one ace.
Senior Bri Raddatz finished with 25 assists, had 15 digs, three kills and led with three aces.
Senior Rachel Pitt led the Wolves in serving at 100 percent in 10 attempts. Lizzie Naugle (14) and Sea (11) each had only one error.
Aleah Tabbert had seven kills, Ally Sea five and Katie Sagen two. Tabbert also had four blocks, with Kali Oelschlager, Raddatz and Sagen each having one.
Also on defense, Lizzie Naugle led with 19 digs and Pitt had eight.
This week the Wolves host Clearbrook-Gonvick and play at the Perham Tournament Saturday.
WHA beats Menahga
After dropping the first set to host Menahga Monday night, the Wolves won the next three to improve to 14-2.
The Braves narrowly won the opener 25-23, which seemed to ignite WHA, which took the next three 25-10, 25-19 and 25-13.
The Wolves recorded nine aces, five blocks, 33 assists and 37 kills.
Benjamin led with 18 kills, one solo block and five assisted blocks. She also was 14-15 serving with one ace.
Sagen had seven kills, Oelschlager four, Tabbert three, and Raddatz and Sea two each. Raddatz led with 30 assists.
Of the two Wolves to finish perfect on serve, Naugle led (14 attempts) with two aces. Pitt finished 5-5.
Raddatz (23) and Benjamin (15) each had one error with three and one ace, respectively, while Sea was 18-20 with an ace and Tabbert 17-19 with two aces.
Sea led the team with 16 digs, Naugle had 15 and Raddatz 14 and Pitt nine.
Wolves win at home
It wasn’t the Wolves’ best performance, but it was good enough for them to beat visiting Verndale Sept. 24 in three sets.
The Pirates jumped out ahead early, but WHA responded to take a 16-13 lead.
It was back and forth over the next several points, with Verndale tying it, only to see the Wolves take a 22-19 lead.
A missed kill, block out of bounds and an ace serve and the set was tied again. A block by Tabbert and two errors on serve-receive gave WHA a 25-22 win.
The second set wasn’t as close as WHA jumped out to a big lead and won 25-17 on a kill by Pitt.
The Wolves led by as many as nine points in the final set before prevailing 25-20 on a kill by Sea.
Raddatz finished with 31 assists as the team had 41 kills. Benjamin led with 20 kills, Sagen and Sea each had five, Oelschlager and Raddatz both had four, and Pitt two.
WHA only had six service errors to finish at 92 percent. Pitt (five attempts), Sagen (three) and Strandlie (two) were perfect, while Tabbert (15), Raddatz (14), Benjamin and Sea (12), and Naugle (seven) each had one error. Raddatz and Sea led with three aces, Benjamin had two and Tabbert one.
Defensively, Pitt led with seven digs, both Naugle and Sea had six, Sagen five, and Raddatz and Benjamin each had four. Benjamin and Raddatz each had two blocks and Tabbert one.
