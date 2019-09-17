The Lady Wolves have not lost a set this season as they continued that streak Monday night at home.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley improved to 6-0 on the season by beating Crosby-Ironton 25-15, 25-16 and 25-20.
The Wolves had only four serve-receive errors, put down 39 kills and blocked 10 kill attempts for points.
Megan Benjamin finished with 18 kills, Aleah Tabbert put down seven, and Kali Oelschlager and Bri Raddatz had five each. Raddatz also finished with 26 assists.
Serving at 100 percent were Rachel Pitt (eight attempts) and Lizzie Naugle (seven). Ally Sea (17) had three aces and Benjamin (eight) missed only one serve.
Benjamin also led with five blocks, Tabbert had three, with Abigail Strandlie and Katie Sagen each having one.
Leading the team in digs was Naugle with 17, Sea had 10 and Raddatz added seven.
The Wolves have a busy week, playing at Laporte and Cass Lake-Bena, before leaving for Burnsville to compete at the Midwest Warehouse Tournament this weekend.
Wolves win on the road
After cruising to a 25-7 win over host Blackduck in the first set, the Wolves battled to eke out a 27-25 win in game two. They used that momentum to take the third set 25-8 for the sweep Thursday night.
The Wolves finished the night serving at 93 percent with 10 aces, put away 38 kills and only had two errors on serve-receive.
Naugle (18 attempts), Pitt (10), Oelschlager (four) and Sagen (three) were perfect on serve, while Sea (12) had one error and Raddatz (21) had two errors. Raddatz led with five aces and Pitt had three.
Leading the team in kills was Benjamin with 19. Tabbert had seven, Raddatz five, Sea three and Sagen two. Raddatz also had 27 assists.
Oelschlager and Raddatz each had a block. Leading the team in digs were Naugle with 14, Pitt with 10 and Sea had seven.
WHA goes to 4-0
The Wolves made quick work of visiting Hill City Sept. 10, sweeping the Hornets in three straight.
WHA dominated from the open serve, taking the first set 25-10. They never let up as they won the next two 25-11 and 25-12.
The Wolves finished with 29 kills and only 11 attack errors, and had 15 aces and 11 blocks.
One area they needed to improve upon is serving, as they fell to 87 percent. Sagen (eight attempts) and Pitt (seven) were the only ones perfect on serve.
Leading the team in aces were Sagen and Benjamin with four each, Raddatz had three, Sea two, and Pitt and Tabbert one each.
Benjamin also led with 11 kills, Oelschlager and Tabbert each had four, Sagen and Sea three, and Raddatz two. Raddatz had 21 of the team’s 24 assists.
WHA had zero serve-receive errors in 29 attempts. Naugle led with 12 attempts and Sea with 11.
Naugle, Benjamin and Pitt led with six digs each, while Sea had four and Sagen three.
Defensively, Benjamin had 4.5 blocks, Tabbert three, Oelschlager 2.5, and Raddatz and Sagen each had a half a block.
