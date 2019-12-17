The Lady Wolves improved their record to 4-1 on the season with a 57-31 win at Park Rapids Thursday night.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley dominated the second half by outscoring the Panthers 27-10, who fall to 2-5.
Despite shooting nearly 50 percent from the floor, the Wolves turned the ball over 22 times and only shot 63 percent from the foul line. The defense did its job by forcing more than 20 steals for the second-straight game.
Justine Day led the way with 21 points and Bri Raddatz scored 13. Emma Deegan finished with seven points, and both Megan Benjamin and Kali Oelschlager scored five. Benjamin also had seven steals and Day led with six rebounds.
This week the Wolves host both Blackduck and Cass Lake-Bena in two key Northwoods Conference games. They close out 2019 at the Blizzard of Basketball at Concordia College in Moorhead, facing Thief River Falls and Barnesville Dec. 27-28.
WHA hits century mark
The Wolves hit the century mark for the first time this season and improved to 3-1 with a 103-16 win at Laporte Dec. 10.
WHA started the game by scoring the first 32 points, including three-pointers by Day, Deegan and Nornberg. Nornberg dropped in another three as WHA sprinted to a 49-5 halftime lead.
Coach Jim Lien used his bench in both halves, with all five reserves scoring at least a basket.
Day led all scoring with 19 points, 13 of which came in the first half. Raddatz finished with 18 points, both Bailey Nornberg and Oelschlager scored 17, Brittney Wolter tossed in nine, and Benjamin and Deegan each had six.
Oelschlager also had nine boards, and Benjamin finished with seven rebounds, seven steals and five assists. Anna Likens had five assists, Heidi Johnson four assists and four steals, and Day added four steals.
Michelle Smith-Day led Laporte with nine points, dropping in a trio of three-pointers. Ava Smith-Day scored four and Faith Carpenter made a three.
Alyssa Moss grabbed eight boards and Kiley Hamilton pulled down seven.
Last year WHA beat the visiting Wildcats 105-32.
