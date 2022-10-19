WHA’s Aubrey Morrison sets up the ball to a teammate during a recent home game.
Photo by Dean Morrill

The fans got their money’s worth when Walker-Hackensack-Akeley hosted Greenway Thursday night. The match went five sets with the Wolves ultimately eking out the win.

The Wolves got off to a great start and took the first set 25-15, only to drop the second 17-25. WHA regained the momentum to take the third 25-21, but dropped the fourth 17-25. In the final set, WHA made just enough plays for a 15-13 win.

