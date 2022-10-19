The fans got their money’s worth when Walker-Hackensack-Akeley hosted Greenway Thursday night. The match went five sets with the Wolves ultimately eking out the win.
The Wolves got off to a great start and took the first set 25-15, only to drop the second 17-25. WHA regained the momentum to take the third 25-21, but dropped the fourth 17-25. In the final set, WHA made just enough plays for a 15-13 win.
WHA did record 42 kills despite 23 attacking errors, and only served at 89 percent with 13 aces.
Alexa Johannsen finished with 13 kills, both Avery Morrison and Ava Welk had 10, and Aubrey Morrison had six. Karalyn Oberfell set up most of the attacks and led with 36 assists.
Leading the team in serving was Gwendolyn DeVries at 19-19 with two aces, Mackenzie Raddatz was 6-6 and Welk 2-2. Aubrey Morrison was 16-17 with five aces and Avery Morrison 17-19 with four aces.
Defensively, Johannsen had one solo block and assisted on two others, while Welk had one solo block.
Leading the team in digs was Aubrey Morrison with 17, Aliya Naas and Avery Morrison each had 16, Raddatz 13, Oberfell 12 and DeVries nine.
This week the 18-4 Wolves close out the regular season with a match at Menahga and play at the Fergus Falls Invitational.
WHA beats Bears
The Wolves got back to their winning ways and snapped a six-match losing streak by beating host Clearbrook-Gonvick in four sets.
After taking the first two sets 25-18 and 25-18, WHA fell 21-25 in the third. They came on strong to take the fourth set 25-19.
WHA served at 90 percent with nine aces, and put away 44 kills.
Avery Morrison and Welk each had a season-high 13 and 12 kills respectively, Aubrey Morrison finished with nine, Johannsen six, Oberfell two, and both Naas and DeVries had one. Oberfell set up most of the attacks with her 35 assists.
Raddatz was the only one perfect on serve at 5-5, while Avery Morrison was 14-15, Naas 11-12 with two aces, Oberfell 8-9 with one ace, Aubrey Morrison 19-21 with two aces and Johannsen 15-17 with four aces.
On defense, Naas and Oberfell led with 24 digs, Avery Morrison had 18, Raddatz 17, DeVries 15 and Aubrey Morrison 13.
Winless at Perham
The Wolves were playing at the top of their game when they finished second in the Gold Division at the WHA Invite back in September.
Fast forward a couple weeks to the Perham Invite Oct. 8, and WHA went 0-4 on the day.
They lost 20-25 and 19-25 to Frazee, 10-25, 25-21 and 4-15 to Hawley, 21-25, 25-19 and 14-16 to Park Rapids, and 14-25 and 18-25 to Thief River Falls, a team they swept earlier in the season.
Against Frazee, their last match of the day, WHA only had 16 kills and five aces.
Welk led the way with six kills, Avery Morrison had three kills, DeVries and Naas two, with Johannsen, Aubrey Morrison and Raddatz each having one kill. Oberfell finished with 14 assists.
Those who were perfect on serve were Aubrey Morrison 7-7 with one ace, Oberfell 5-5 and Avery Morrison 4-4 with one ace, while Naas was 11-12 with three aces.
Leading the team on defense was Aubrey Morrison with seven digs, DeVries had six, Johannsen and Oberfell five each, while Welk assisted on two blocks.
WHA opened the day facing Thief River Falls, and despite serving at 94 percent they only had two aces. They also only had 17 kills.
Raddatz was 8-8 serving, Oberfell 7-7, Aubrey Morrison 4-4, and both DeVries and Welk 2-2. The Morrison twins each recorded an ace.
Avery Morrison led the team in attacking with six kills, Welk had four, Johannsen three and DeVries two. Oberfell set up most of those attacks with 16 assists.
On defense, Aubrey Morrison had 17 digs, while the next person with four was Raddatz.
In the match with Park Rapids, WHA once again served well at 95 percent with eight aces, and upped their kills to 23.
Welk led with nine kills, Johannsen had four, Naas and Raddatz three each, and Avery Morrison two kills. Oberfell finished with 21 assists.
Those who were perfect on serve were Oberfell 12-12 with two aces, Johannsen 7-7 and Avery Morrison 4-4 with one ace, while DeVries was 13-14 with three aces, Aubrey Morrison 9-10 and Naas 8-9 with one ace.
Aubrey Morrison once again led the way on defense with 19 digs, Oberfell had 12 digs, DeVries eight, Avery Morrison seven, and Johannsen and Naas both had six digs.
In their third match, WHA was able to win the second set, but dropped the third. The Wolves served at 93 percent but only had four aces.
Oberfell was 11-11 with three aces, Aubrey Morrison 8-8, Johannsen 6-6, Naas 3-3 and Avery Morrison 2-2.
Leading the team in attacks were Welk with five kills, Johannsen and Naas each had four, Oberfell three and Avery Morrison two kills.
On defense, Aubrey Morrison had 19 digs, Johannsen 14, Raddatz 11 digs and DeVries eight.
