The Wolves did not let a long bus ride to Thief River Falls get in their way as they battled to beat the Prowlers in straight sets Sept. 6.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley got off to a great start by taking the first set 25-18. They carried that over to take the second 25-20 and held on to win the third 28-26.
The Wolves served at 89 percent with 11 aces and had a 1.68 serve-receive rating.
Those who were perfect on serve were Alexa Johannsen (10-10) and Avery Morrison (4-4), while Gwendolyn Devries (14-15) and Aubrey Morrison (13-14) each only missed one serve.
Mackenzie Raddatz led with five aces, Aubrey Morrison had three and Karalyn Oberfell two.
Of the 37 kills WHA had, Johannsen led with nine, Devries had eight, Avery Morrison seven, Ava Welk six and Raddatz had five. Oberfell set up most of those attacks and finished with 28 assists.
Leading the way on defense was Aubrey Morrison and Karalyn Oberfell with 17 digs each. Devries had nine digs, Raddatz seven and Johannsen six.
Welk had one solo block, while Avery Morrison and Johannsen assisted on another.
The win moves the Wolves to 3-0. This week they host Blackduck, and several teams come to Walker for the annual Wolfpack Invitational.
Wolves opens season
WHA opened the season beating visiting Sebeka in straight sets 25-21, 25-16 and 25-23 Aug. 31.
The Wolves served at 92 percent with 10 aces and finished with 38 kills.
Aubrey Morrison was 12-12 serving with one ace, Johannsen 10-10 with two aces and Avery Morrison 5-5. Raddatz led with four aces and Devries added two.
Johannsen led the team with 12 kills, Welk had nine, Avery Morrison seven, Raddatz six and Devries had four kills. Oberfell finished with 30 assists.
On the defensive side, Aubrey Morrison had 22 digs, Raddatz 14, Oberfell seven, Devries and Johannsen six digs each, and Welk four. Devries and Welk both assisted on three blocks, and Johannsen had two assisted blocks.
