The Wolves did not let a long bus ride to Thief River Falls get in their way as they battled to beat the Prowlers in straight sets Sept. 6.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley got off to a great start by taking the first set 25-18. They carried that over to take the second 25-20 and held on to win the third 28-26.

