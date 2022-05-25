The Lady Wolves won three games last week to finish the regular season 9-3, including a 12-0 shut-out over Laporte to go 8-0 in the Upper Mississippi Conference.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley had eight hits and eight walks, while Mackenzie Raddatz had a season-high 12 strike outs and only gave up three hits and two walks. Raddatz also led the team with three hits and four RBIs.
Alexa Johannsen had two hits and drove in thee runs, Paige Nornberg a single and RBI ground out, Katryn Smith a double and RBI hit batter, Sierra Wessels two walks and an RBI, Charlee Stewart a triple, and Gabrielle Daigle and Gretchen Turney two walks each.
Anna Katzenmeyer, Hannah Backus and Raina Erdman each had singles for Laporte, who did have the bases loaded in the first inning but were unable to score. The only other time Laporte threatened to score was in the fifth as Erdman moved to third on an error.
Harley Lahr pitched three-plus innings for Laporte but was replaced by Izabel Padgett with the bases loaded and no outs. Padgett was able to get out of the jam with WHA scoring only twice.
WHA scored three runs in the first on Raddatz’s RBI single and Johannsen’s two-run single.
In the second inning, WHA added five more runs. Turney, Smith and Wessels each walked to load the bases, with Turney scoring on Nornberg’s infield hit, Smith on a wild pitch, and Wessels and Nornberg on Raddatz’s double. Johannsen followed with an RBI double.
Smith opened the third with a double, followed by Nornberg’s walk. Raddatz drove in Smith with a single, with Nornberg scoring on a fielding error that allowed Raddatz to continue to second.
The final two runs were scored when Stewart led off the fourth with a triple and scored when Smith was hit by a pitch, and Daigle on Wessels’ RBI walk.
The Wolves opens the Section 5A West as the No. 1 seed and will host a playoff game Tuesday (results not known when this issue went to press.) The double-elimination tournament continues Thursday afternoon at the high seed.
Wolves hold on
Despite more than twice as many hits as Northome-Kelliher, the Wolves narrowly held on for a 9-8 win May 17 at Bemidji State University.
That’s because WHA committed eight errors that accounted for six unearned runs. Errors also plagued the Mustangs, who had seven that led to six runs.
Raddatz pitched all seven innings and only gave up five hits and three free bases. She also struck out 12 including three in the seventh with the Mustangs threatening to force extra-innings.
Ava Welk led WHA with three hits including a double, Daigle a double and single, Nornberg had two singles, and Raddatz, Johannsen, Stewart, Turney and Wessels each had one hit. Welk and Daigle both drove in two runs, with Nornberg and Stewart each having an RBI.
WHA scored two runs in the first, one in the third and four in the fourth to take a 7-1 lead. The Mustangs got five in the bottom of the fourth on five errors and two hits.
An double by Stewart and single by Daigle pushed the final two runs across for WHA as they took a 9-6 lead. The Mustangs also scored twice in the sixth on a two-run homer.
WHA gets shut out
Raddatz allowed only two singles and a walk while fanning six through four innings as the Lady Wolves shut out visiting Bagley 16-0 May 16.
The Wolves took advantage of 17 free bases to go along with seven hits to score 12 runs in the first inning and four in the second.
Raddatz and Welk lead with two hits and both scored three runs. Nornberg, Johannsen and Daigle each had a single with Johannsen scoring three times and the other two twice.
Stewart walked four times, and Turney, Smith and Welk twice.
The Wolves first four runs were scored by either a wild pitch of passed ball, with Daigle scoring when Nornberg was hit by a pitch. Welk drove in two runs with a single, both Stewart and Daigle had a bases-loaded walk and two other runs scored on a wild pitch and error.
In the second, Welk scored on Stewart’s walk, Raddatz on a Daigle’s fielder’s choice, Johannsen on Turney’s walk and Daigle stole home.
