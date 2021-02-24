The Lady Wolves found themselves in a tussle with visiting Cass Lake-Bena Friday night, and if not for some poor outside shooting and untimely turnovers, the Wolves could have picked up their most impressive win of the season
Riding a three-game winning streak, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley did manage to tie the game up once late in the first half but never led, falling 51-45.
The Panthers, which came in with a 9-1 record and an eight-game winning streak, started the game by making a three-pointer. They would extend the lead to 11-5, but a basket by Emma Deegan, two foul shots by Ally Sea and two baskets by Karalyn Oberfell cut the lead to one.
The Wolves would stay within striking distance the rest of the half, and actually tied it at 22 apiece on Aubrey Morrison’s lay up that was set up on a pass from Mackenzie Raddatz. On the next possession the Panthers got the final shot of the half and scored for a 24-22 lead.
Cass Lake started the second half much like the first to take a 36-24 lead, with Taryn Frazer and Kailee Fineday each sinking threes.
The lead would hang around 10 points until Sea drained a three-pointer that gave the Wolves some life and cut the lead to six points with 4:52 to play.
It was WHA’s first three of the night. The Wolves missed every outside they took in the first half while Cass Lake made four three-pointers.
WHA had their chances to get closer, keeping the Panthers off the glass after a miss, but the also missed a handful of lay ups and other easy shots. Back-to-back turnovers and lay ups extended the Panthers’ lead to 48-40.
The Panthers opted to go into a stall, and while it did run some time off the clock, they only scored two free throws.
A three-pointer by Deegan with 38 seconds left cut the lead to 50-45. The Wolves got the ball back and had two shots to make it a one-possession game, but both attempts missed.
The Panthers sealed the game by grabbing a couple rebounds and were 3-6 on free throws down the stretch.
Deegan led all scoring with 15 points and had eight rebounds. Sea scored 11 and had a monster game cleaning up the trash with 13 boards.
Morrison finished with eight points, three assists and three steals, Alexa Johannsen scored five, and Oberfell added four points and nine rebounds.
Taryn Frazer led the Panthers with 12 points, Krisalyn Seeyle scored 11 and Kailee Fineday had nine.
This week the Wolves travel to Sebeka and Lake of the Woods.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.