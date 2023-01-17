Aubrey Morrison puts up this close-range shot in the Wolves’ 73-40 win over Lake of the Woods.
Photo by Dean Morrill

The Lady Wolves got off to a slow start against Lake of the Woods Friday night and found themselves behind.

But shots that weren’t falling to start the game finally were finding their mark as Walker-Hackensack-Akeley made eight three-pointers in the opening half to grab a 43-24 lead on their way to an easy 73-40 win.

