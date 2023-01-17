The Lady Wolves got off to a slow start against Lake of the Woods Friday night and found themselves behind.
But shots that weren’t falling to start the game finally were finding their mark as Walker-Hackensack-Akeley made eight three-pointers in the opening half to grab a 43-24 lead on their way to an easy 73-40 win.
Aubrey Morrison, Avery Morrison and Britta Rand each scored in double figures with Aubrey Morrison leading the way with 27 points. She made five of her six threes in the half.
Avery Morrison dropped in three three-pointers in the first half and finished with 18 points, and Rand scored 11 points.
Aubrey Morrison also had seven assists and four steals, while Avery Morrison had four assists.
Also contributing were Makenna Oelschlager, who came off the bench to score nine points. Ava Welk had 10 rebounds and four points and Adyson Kurtz four points and six boards.
Bailey Husbands led the Bears with 13 points.
The 8-5 Wolves host 9-1 Northome-Kelliher this week and travel to Clearbrook-Gonvick and Red Lake Falls. Next week their only game is at home against Warroad.
WHA trounces Blackduck
Three players scored in double figures as the Wolves coasted to a 61-30 win Jan. 10 over host Blackduck.
Aubrey Morrison led the way with 21 points, Avery Morrison scored 13 and Oelschlager came off the bench to finish with 10 points.
WHA jumped out to a 32-18 halftime lead as they made a couple of outside shots. They did most of their damage inside by making 10 baskets.
Chloe Cook and Aunika Sundvall each had seven points to lead Blackduck.
