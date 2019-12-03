When the Lady Wolves and Menahga opened the basketball season last week in Walker, there was bound to be some sloppy play and a lot of missed shots.
But Walker-Hackensack-Akeley shot nearly 50 percent from the field in a 54-35 win.
Both teams combined for 45 turnovers but the Braves struggled to score, fishing the game shooting only 34 percent.
WHA trailed only once in the game, and that came in the opening minutes. Two three-pointers by Emma Deegan gave WHA a 10-4 lead.
WHA extended the lead to 26-16 at the half, and was never threatened in the second half.
Bri Raddatz was unstoppable for most of the night. The senior scored 12 points in the first half as WHA sprinted to a double-digit lead. She was the only Wolf to finish in double figures, dropping in a game-high 28.
Justine Day finished with nine points and added five dimes, while Megan Benjamin had 16 rebounds, seven assists, five steals and four blocked shots.
This week the Wolves have two tough road games on the schedule. They travel to Red Lake Thursday and are in Roseau Saturday afternoon.
Next week they are at Laporte and Park Rapids, before returning home Dec. 17 to face Blackduck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.