The Lady Wolves varsity volleyball team opened the season Thursday night with a four-set win over visiting Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley took the first two sets 25-22 and 25-22, lost the third 25-19, but bounced back to take the fourth 25-19. The Wolves finished with 39 kills, served at 87 percent and had 12 aces.
Abigail Strandlie had 33 of the team’s 38 assists and was the lone Wolf to serve at 100 percent (18 attempts) with two aces. She also had one kill.
Leading the team in kills were Katie Sagen with 10, both Kali Oelschlager and Ally Sea had nine, Aleah Tabbert five and Paige Hildebrandt four.
Sagen also led the way with four ace serves, Sea and Tabbert each had two aces, and Lizzie Naugle and Oelschlager both had one.
This week the Wolves travel to Pine River-Backus and host Perham. Next week WHA travels to Staples-Motley and hosts Blackduck.
