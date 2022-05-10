The Lady Wolves opened the softball season last week, and had a busy five-day stretch.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley played six games and won four of them. This week they have five games, including double-headers with Cass Lake-Bena and Laporte.
In the season-opener against Pine River-Backus May 2 in Walker, the Wolves won 13-4 and 5-4.
Mackenzie Raddatz pitched all 12 innings to get both wins. In the first game she struck out 13, gave up eight hits and walked four.
WHA scored twice in the top of the fourth and three times in the fifth. A seven-run seventh broke open what was a 6-1 lead.
The Wolves had seven hits and took advantage of 15 free bases. Charlee Stewart and Gretchen Turney each had two hits, while Sierra Wessels, Raddatz and Lexi Johnson each had a hit.
Stewart had a lead-off double in the fifth and scored on Turney’s fielder’s choice. Turney had a single in the fourth, double in the fifth, walked once and scored three runs.
Wessels had a two-run double in the fourth and walked twice, Raddatz had an RBI single in the seventh and walked twice, and Johnson also walked twice.
Ava Welk walked three times and drove in a run in the fifth, and Paige Nornberg walked three times and scored three runs.
In the second game that went five innings, the Wolves scored three runs in the third to take a 3-1 lead and two in the fifth after falling behind 4-3.
Raddatz only had two strike outs, but she only gave up four hits and zero walks.
Stewart had WHA’s only hit, a double to lead-off the bottom of the fifth. But they took advantage of nine walks and four hit batters.
Welk drove in the first run with a base-loaded walk. Raddatz followed with an RBI walk and Stewart got an RBI when she was hit by a pitch.
Besides Stewart’s double in the fifth, Turney, Smith, Nornberg and Wessels each walked with Turney scoring the game-winner on a passed ball.
Frazee wins 12-1
WHA closed out the week with a game at Frazee Friday, but it didn’t go well as they fell 12-1.
The Wolves committed 19 errors on defense that accounted for 11 unearned runs, while the offense had only two hits in the five-inning game.
WHA’s lone run came in third as Gabrielle Daigle walked, Katelyn DeLost was hit by a pitch and Nornberg followed with an RBI single. The Wolves’ only other single came in the fourth by Johannsen.
Raddatz started the game but was relieved in the third inning by Stewart.
Wolves sweep Nevis
WHA scored early and often as they swept Nevis Thursday in a home double-header.
In the first game, the Wolves had nine hits and 10 walks in an 18-2 win in four innings.
Daigle had two doubles and two RBIs, Nornberg a RBI double, RBI single and walk, Johannsen an RBI double and single, Katryn Smith a single and two walks, Stewart a single and two walks, Welk an RBI walk and single, and Makena Huewe and Wessels two walks each.
Raddatz gave up four hits and one walk, while striking out eight.
After scoring only one run in the first, the Wolves scored nine in the second and eight more in the third to take an 18-0 lead.
In the second game, Nevis scored three times in the first, but WHA answered with five. They extended the lead to 10-3 and held on for a 12-7 win.
Raddatz went all five innings and surrendered five hits and four walks, with five strike outs.
Raddatz and Stewart each had two hits to lead the way, while Smith, Welk and Wessels each had one hit. Johannsen, Raddatz and Stewart all drove in two runs, with Daigle, Smith and Welk each having one RBI.
Wolves fall in nine innings
One night after the Wolves swept Pine River-Backus, they hosted Hill City-Northland and fell 8-3 in nine innings.
The Storm, who opened the season beating Deer River 10-3 May 2, scored a run in the second and two in the third to take a 3-0 lead. WHA scored their first run in the bottom of the sixth and two in the seventh to force extra innings.
The Wolves had the winning run at third in the seventh and at second in the eighth, but Shaley Pearson pitched her way out of both jams.
The Storm used four hits, a walk and an error to score five times in the ninth. WHA did get two singles in their last-at-bats, but a base-running blunder that turned into an second out at third was followed by an infield pop-out to end the game.
Pearson, a sophomore and daughter of Coach Nikki Pearson, went the distance to get the win. She fanned 13, gave up eight hits and walked four. Four of those hits and two walks came after the two-out fielding error in the seventh that allowed the Wolves to score twice and send the game into extra innings.
Raddatz also went the distance, but wasn’t as sharp as the game progressed. She gave up 11 hits, two walks and fanned six. WHA’s defense also committed six fielding errors and a base-running error.
Welk had three hits for WHA and a stolen base, Raddatz had two hits, Johannsen an RBI single, Wessels a single and two walks, and Turney a single and walk.
WHA only had four base runners through five innings. In the sixth Welk reached on an infield single, stole second and scored on Johannsen’s single to left field.
In the seventh, Pearson got two quick outs, but a fielding error allowed Nornberg to reach base. Wessels followed with a walk and Welk hit a slow roller down the first-base line. She got by a diving Pearson tag to reach first as Nornberg raced around third and slid safely under the tag to cut the lead to one. Wessels tied the game on a wild pitch while Raddatz was up to bat. The Storm got the third out as Raddatz grounded out to short.
Kaija Neary led the Storm with five hits including a three-run double in the ninth and a triple in the seventh. Pearson had three hits and scored two runs, Randi Wilson finished with two hits and drove in four runs, Ally Zapzalka had two hits and one RBI, and both Kenzie Casper and Emma Finke each had two hits.
Last year when the two teams met in Hill City, WHA scored a run in the top of the eighth for a 1-0 win.
Raddatz was untouchable as the gave up no hits and struck out 15. She did walk six, but four of them came over the final two innings.
M. Lathrop was nearly as impressive as she gave up only four hits and one walk, and fanned 14.
