The Lady Wolves volleyball team opened the season last week with two impressive wins.
In their first road test Thursday night, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley trounced Little Fork-Big Falls 25-10, 25-13 and 25-19.
The Wolves had 46 kills and saw a big improvement in their serving as seven of the nine players served at 100 percent with 13 aces.
Ally Sea was perfect in 11 attempts with two aces and Megan Benjamin (10 attempts) had one ace. Katie Sagen and Rachel Pitt (five attempts each), Paige Hildebrandt (four), Aleah Tabbert (two) and Kali Oelschlager (one) were also perfect.
Bri Raddatz led with seven aces and only missed one serve in 23 attempts.
Nine Wolves recorded kills with Benjamin leading with 18. Oelschlager put down seven, Tabbert five, and Raddatz, Sagen and Sea each had four.
Defensively, Benjamin had the team’s only block. Sea led with seven digs, Lizzy Naugle had five, while Pitt, Sagen and Benjamin each had four.
This Wolves host Bagley Thursday night and next week they host Hill City and travel to Blackduck.
Wolves win season-opener
WHA opened the season Aug. 27, beating visiting Sebeka in straight sets at 25-20, 25-0 and 25-15.
The Wolves finished with 36 kills, had four players serve at 100 percent and finish with eight aces.
Benjamin led with 21 kills, Raddatz put down six Aleah Tabbert had five and Oelschlager added three.
Of the four Wolves to finish serving at 100 percent, Sea had one ace in 11 attempts and Oelschlager was perfect in six attempts. Benjamin, Raddatz and Tabbert each had two aces.
On the defensive side, Sea led with 16 digs, Naugle was close behind with 15, Benjamin and Pitt each had eight, and Raddatz added five.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.