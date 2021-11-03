The Lady Wolves opened the Section 5A playoffs Friday night by dominating visiting Laporte, winning in three sets 25-6, 25-11 and 25-5.
Monday night they faced Bertha-Hewitt, and once again they did not lose a set, winning 25-8, 25-10 and 25-11.
In the win over Laporte, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley served at 92 percent with 14 aces, while Laporte was at 83 percent with no aces. WHA also had a serve-receive ratio of 2.50.
Laporte opened the first set with a serve error and within a short time WHA was up 12-1 as Aubrey Morrison served 11 straight points. The Wolves carried that momentum into the second set, and then the third.
Leading WHA in offense was Abi Strandlie with 31 sets, that led to 35 kills. Katie Sagen had 12 kills, Kali Oelschlager nine, Alexa Johannsen six, Ally Sea four, Avery Morrison three and Strandlie one.
Those perfect on serve were Mackenzie Raddatz (10-10), Avery Morrison (9-9) and Sagen (6-6), while Aubrey Morrison (19-20), Strandlie (11-12), Sea (6-7), and Johannsen (5-6) each only had one miss. Aubrey Morrison led with four aces, Sagen had three, with Johannsen, Avery Morrison and Strandlie each having two and Raddatz one.
On the defensive side, both Aubrey Morrison and Sea led with 10 digs, and Strandlie had five. Ava Welk, Johannsen, Oelschlager and Strandlie each assisted on a block.
Leading Laporte in kills were Kate Shadrick with three, Harley Lahr had two, and Kylee Reimer and Morgan McDougall each had one. Lahr had four of the team’s five assists.
Serving at 100 percent for Laporte were Zubke and Shadrick (4-4), Lahr (3-3) and Izabel Padgett (2-2.
On the defensive side, Padgett led with seven digs and Faith Carpenter finished with five.
Laporte finishes the season with a 12-13 record.
Wolves win again
The Wolves got off to great start and cruised to a three-set win over Bertha-Hewitt in a match played in Menahga.
WHA served at 94 percent with 12 aces, had 42 kills and 39 assists.
Sagen led with 16 kills, Oelschlager had 10, Sea nine, Johannsen four, Avery Morrison two, and both Aubrey Morrison and Strandlie with one. Strandlie finished with 35 set assists.
Serving at 100 percent were Aubrey Morrison (14-14), Sagen (7-7) and Strandlie (6-6), while Sea (21-22) and Gwendolyn Devries (17-18) only missed one. Sea led with six ace serves, Aubrey Morrison and Sagen both had two and Johannsen one.
On the defensive side, Sea led with 14 digs, Strandlie had 10, and both Aubrey Morrison and Sagen had eight. Oelschlager and Sagen each had three assisted blocks, while Johannsen and Strandlie assisted on two.
