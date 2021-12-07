The Lady Wolves only led Sebeka by two points with about nine minutes to go in the first half of their home-opener Thursday night.
That’s when the defense took control and WHA went on a 20-0 run on their way to an 80-53 win.
It was Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s second straight win to open the season, including a 62-42 win two nights earlier at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.
Eleven of WHA’s 12 players scored in the home-opener with freshman Aubrey Morrison leading the way with 28 points. She scored 20 of those points in the first half including two three-pointers, and several lay ups off her and teammates steals.
Kali Oelschlager finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds, Ally Sea scored nine, and both Karalyn Oberfell and Paige Nornberg came off the bench to scored six points in the second half.
Alexa Johannsen had 12 rebounds, Aliya Naas had eight boards, Oelschlager, Sea and Mackenzie Raddatz each had four assists, with Morrison, Oelschlager and Sea with three steals each.
WHA’s defense finished the game with 19 steals, but on the offense end they turned the ball over 29 times.
Maci Lake led Sebeka with 14 points, Kaitlyn Eckman scored 13 and Kylynn Warmbold had 11.
The Lady Wolves have three games on the schedule this week. They play at Laporte and host both Nevis and Park Rapids.
Panthers win at WHA
A night after the Wolves won their home-opener, they faced a very good Cass Lake-Bena team that returns all but one key player from last season.
WHA got off to a fast start and led by as many as 14 points, but the Panthers turned the tide to grab a 36-25 halftime lead on their way to an 81-58 victory.
“The first few minutes we played really well. They’re a good team. Probably one of the best teams in the conference north,” Coach Jim Lien said. “It was a good competitive game, but we gave up too many easy baskets. Our interior defense was not that good and I think we got tired.”
Morrison led the Wolves with 19 points and added four steals and four assists. Sea scored 18 points and grabbed seven boards, while Avery Morrison had six points and four steals.
Johannsen finished with five points and nine rebounds, and Oelschlager was only able to score four points and pulled down six boards.
Taryrn Frazier reached a significant milestone in the game by scoring her 2,000th point of her career. She finished with 32 points, with teammate Amira LaDuke scoring 12 baskets in the paint to go along with one free throw for 25 points.
Wolves open with win
Aubrey Morrison scored a career-high 34 points as WHA opened the season with a 62-42 win at Dilworth-Gyndon-Felton Nov. 30.
Thanks to Morrison and Sea each scoring 11 points in the first half, WHA led 28-17 at the break. Sea drained four three-pointers.
Morrison took over in the second half by scoring 23. She was 10-13 from the foul line.
Johannsen finished with eight points, Aliya Naas scored four points and Oelschlager had three.
Aria Garett led DGF with seven points.
