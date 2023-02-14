The Lady Wolves received many accolades from their coach Feb. 7, when they avenged an earlier season home loss by beating host Cass Lake-Bena 62-44.

Coach Jim Lien said it was the team’s best game of the season overall. “The girls played really well. Played good defense and rebounded the ball well.”

