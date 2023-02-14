The Lady Wolves received many accolades from their coach Feb. 7, when they avenged an earlier season home loss by beating host Cass Lake-Bena 62-44.
Coach Jim Lien said it was the team’s best game of the season overall. “The girls played really well. Played good defense and rebounded the ball well.”
The Wolves finished with a season-high 17 blocked shots, shot nearly 50 percent from the floor and had 37 rebounds.
The first time Walker-Hackensack-Akeley played the Panthers, they made only 13-25 free throws and turned the ball over more than 20 times in a narrow six-point loss.
Aubrey Morrison once again played great on both sides of the ball to lead the team with 27 points, including making five three-ponters. She also had five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Britta Rand scored 11 and had seven boards and three assists, while Alexa Johannsen scored eight and added seven rebounds.
Ava Welk was a blocking machine, finishing with nine blocked shots. She also had eight rebounds and six points.
Avery Morrison led the team with four assists and added seven rebounds.
Gabrielle Fineday led all scoring with 28 points.
The Wolves got off to great start by making their shots and forcing turnovers on the other end for a 35-18 lead at the half.
The Northwoods Conference win moves WHA to 10-2, one game behind Nevis. This week the Wolves are at Pine River-Backus and host both Verndale and Hinckley-Finlayson. Next week they close out the regular season hosting Deer River.
