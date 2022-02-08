The Lady Wolves overcame an eight-point deficit in the second half to beat visiting Pine River-Backus 55-48 Friday night in a highly entertaining game.
Trailing 40-32 with 10:20 to play, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley outscored the Tigers 23-8 over the final 10:20.
The Northwoods Conference win couldn’t come at a better time as the Wolves had lost four of their previous five including conference games at Nevis and Northome-Kelliher.
Coach Jim Lien said this was a good section and conference win for the Wolves. “The kids played hard, especially in the second half. We came back when we were down, made some big shots and defensively, we were really sound. I thought we played excellent defense. We ran some good plays on offense, but the defense is what won us the game.”
The stats agree with that as the Tigers made only three baskets and turned the ball over a handful of times over the final 10 minutes. Each of WHA’s six players who saw action had major contributions.
Aubrey Morrison led WHA with 22 points, of which she scored 18 in the second half, seven assists and three steals.
Twin sister Avery Morrison and Alexa Johannsen each scored 11 points, with Morrison draining two three-pointers that tied the game at 40 apiece. Johannsen led the team with 10 rebounds
Aliya Naas finished with eight points and had four rebounds, and Ally Sea had three points and two steals.
Ava Welk made her presence felt when she came off the bench and grabbed nine rebounds with most coming in the second half. She also had a key steal in the closing seconds.
WHA got off to a great start and led 16-0 with Naas making three baskets. The Tigers responded with a three-pointer – one of four they made in the first half. Baskets by Johannsen, Avery Morrison and Naas gave WHA a 27-18 lead with just over two minutes to go.
The Tigers closed the half on an 8-0 run and opened the second half on a 7-0 run to take a 33-27 lead. Johannsen’s basket at the 14:32 mark cut the lead to 33-29, but Pine River would increase its lead to eight points over the next four minutes.
It was at this point where WHA got on track offensively as Aubrey Morrison made a three-pointer and two foul shots, and Avery Morrison drained two threes that forced a Tigers’ time out with 8:24 to go. Aubrey Morrison and Sea each made a free throw, and Aubrey Morrison sank another three and two more free throws, but the Tigers still led 48-47 with 2:03 to play.
Aubrey Morrison’s basket with 90 seconds to play gave WHA the lead for good. On the Tigers’ next possession Welk came up with a steal and fed the ball to Aubrey Morrison for an easy lay up.
After a Pine River miss and Welk rebound, Aubrey Morrison was fouled. She made both free throws for 53-48 lead with 12.3 seconds remaining. On the ensuing possession, Aubrey Morrison stole the ball and took it in for a lay up as time expired.
Leading the Tigers, who back in December beat the then-inexperienced Wolves 45-41, was junior Ramsey Tulenchik with 25 points. She was the lone Tiger in double figures with Alaura Dahl and Hannah Barchus with six points each.
WHA has three road games this week at Red Lake, and state-ranked Menahga and Mountain Iron-Buhl. Next week they host Blackduck and Hinckley-Finlayson.
Second-half woes
WHA played a really good first half and found themselves tied with host Northome-Kelliher Feb. 1.
The second half was much different as the Wolves, who were missing four players, were outscored 46-29 in a 79-62 loss.
“I think we ran out of gas,” said Coach Lien about his depleted bench.
Aubrey Morrison led WHA with 25 points, Johannsen scored 15 and Avery Morrison had 12. Johannsen also had 14 rebounds, Sea led with five assists, and Aubrey Morrison had five steals and three assists.
Four players were absent from the game including Kali Oelschlager, Britta Rand, Mackenzie Raddatz and Ava Welk. Rand and Raddatz are expected back this week, Welk played Friday, while Oelschlager is still iffy.
All teams must contend with sickness and the injury bug this time of year, but this year the Wolves probably have seen it more often.
