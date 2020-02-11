The Lady Wolves overcame a 10-point deficit and some adversity Thursday night to beat Pine River-Backus 58-56 in Walker and avenge a loss a nine days earlier.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, which led by as many as 15 points in the first half before falling behind by 10 in the second, had one starter go down with an injury, another foul out, and the team commit 21 turnovers as the Tigers used a full-court press.
Over the final nine minutes the Wolves went on a 17-5 run to win their fifth straight and up their record to 19-2 overall and 9-1 in the Northwoods Conference.
Megan Benjamin was clearly the player of the game with 11 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, six blocked shots and three steals
Justine Day also had incredible game with a team-high 18 points, including making the game-winner after she returned from an injury. She also had seven rebounds and five assists.
Bri Raddatz finished with 14 points and seven boards, and both Ally Sea and Kali Oelschlager scored six points.
Freshman Ramsey Tulenchik led all scoring with 21 points, and Olivia Adkins finished with 17. Rylie Hirschey sank two of the Tigers four three-pointers for eight points.
The Wolves got off to a great start and built a 21-6 lead. If not for some missed bunnies and foul trouble, the lead could have easily been 20-some points. Both Benjamin and Sea sat a portion of the half with three fouls.
Over the final six minutes, the Tigers forced WHA into 10 turnovers, turning those mistakes into easy baskets and a 29-25 halftime game.
The Tigers retained the momentum and started the second half on a 9-4 run to grab their first lead with under 16 minutes to play. A technical foul call on a Tigers player for taunting after Raddatz missed a bunny did not swing the momentum. The Tigers’ defense continued to force the Wolves into making bad passes, and they turned them into easy baskets the other way.
Two more missed bunnies and 6-0 run by the Tigers forced a Wolves’ time out. A three-pointer followed by baskets from Tulenchik and Adkins gave the Tigers a 51-41 lead with about nine minutes to play.
The Wolves responded with a 7-0 run as Raddatz made a lay up, Oelschlager converted a three-point play and Sea scored on a drive to the basket.
A short time later Day went down with a leg injury.
Fouls played a big part of the Wolves’ comeback as the Tigers were already over the limit midway through the half, and had 10 with under six to play. Two free throws by Raddatz and 1-2 by Oelschlager cut the lead to 54-53 with 4:40 remaining.
Benjamin’s put back gave the Wolves a 55-54 lead, but a couple of possessions later Tulenchik got free inside and scored again. The Tigers were unable to capitalize on the Wolves’ 11th turnover of the half, and after Raddatz grabbed the rebound, Coach Jim Lien called a time out with 55 seconds remaining and Day ready to check-in.
After several passes, Benjamin was able to get ball inside to Day, who made the bank shot with 33 seconds remaining.
Pine River Coach Randy Schwegel called time to set up a play, but Benjamin came up with a steal — only the Tigers’s ninth turnovers, and after two passes, Emma Deegan was fouled with 7.5 seconds left. Deegan missed the first but made the second foul shot, with Lien calling a time out.
The Tigers managed to get off a shot in their final possession but it was off the mark.
The Wolves are at Northome-Kelliher and host Isle this week. They close out the regular season at Deer River Feb. 18 and host Lake of the Woods Feb. 20. The Section 5A Tournament is scheduled to begin Feb. 24.
Down goes Browerville
Coach Lien couldn’t have been happier with how his team played against Browerville Friday night, a day after their slug fest with Pine River-Backus.
Some teams might show up or take the other team lightly, but the Wolves looked sharp from the start, building a 20-point halftime lead on their way to a 62-44 win.
The Wolves jumped out to a 28-10 lead with Deegan making two three-pointers and Day one. Benjamin and Raddatz got into the action by scoring inside or on drives to the basket. Day would add two more threes as the lead was stretched to 37-17 at the half.
Both Benjamin and Day led with 17 points, with Benjamin also having 10 blocked shots, six steals and six rebounds. Day led with seven assists and added six boards.
Raddatz scored 10 points and had 10 rebounds, Deegan finished with six points, with Oelschlager, Sea and Brittany Wolter each scoring four points.
Leading the Tigers was Alyah Abrahamson with 13 points, and Zoe Hillmer scored 10.
Wolves win big
The Wolves improved their conference record to 8-1 with a 72-27 win at Nevis Feb. 4.
WHA leads the Northwoods Conference by two games over Cass Lake-Bena, holding the tie-breaker with two wins over the Panthers.
Of the four Wolves to score in double figures, Sea led the way with 16 points. She sank two three-pointers and also had four steals.
Benjamin recorded her ninth double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, and led with seven steals.
Day tossed in 13 points and led with seven assists, with Raddatz scoring 10 points and adding six boards and four assists.
Wolter finished with nine points, and Oelschlager scored five and pulled down five boards.
