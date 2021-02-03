The Lady Wolves continued their dominance over Nevis Monday night in Walker with a 53-44 come-from-behind win, the team’s first victory of the season.
Eighth-grader Aubrey Morrison led all scoring with 18 points, Ally Sea scored 16, Kali Oelschlager finished with eight points and Alexa Johannsen scored six as Walker-Hackensack-Akeley improves to 1-4.
Both Mackenzie Raddatz and Karalyn Oberfell came off the bench in the second half and played well as WHA rallied from a 32-25 deficit. Raddatz scored three points and Oberfell made a layup.
Morrison also had eight steals and three assists, Sea had eight rebounds, four steals and three assists, both Oelschlager and Johannsen had four boards, and Emma Deegan had four assists and two steals.
Both teams had trouble making shots, but the Wolves missed a handful of layups in both halves and finished only shooting 30 percent from the field. They did much better at the foul line, making 18-25, including 15-21 in the second half.
Thanks to timely three-pointers by Sea and Oelschlager and 12 Nevis turnovers, the Wolves grabbed a 23-21 halftime lead. That lead didn’t last long as Nevis opened the second half on an 11-2 run.
Morrison’s two free throws turned the tide and by the time the midway point of the second half came, the Wolves led 40-34. The closest Nevis got was 49-43 on Kayli Bessler’s three-pointer with under three to play. The Wolves were able to close out the game, despite missing three uncontested layups and turning the ball over 11 times in the second half, on Morrison’s bunny and free throws by Raddatz and Morrison. Nevis also had a hard time holding onto the ball, finishing with another 12 turnovers in the second half.
Leading the 3-3 Tigers were Addison Lindow with 12 points and Ava Isaacson scored 10.,
Wolves lose lead, game
The Wolves were in position to get their first win of the season Friday night, but host Clearbrook-Gonvick scored the final five points for a 60-55 win.
WHA led 28-18 at the break and held an eight-point lead with about three minutes to go.
“The girls played hard, especially on defense in the first half, but we didn’t make our shots,” Coach Jim Lien said.
WHA was only 12-23 from the foul line and shot only 36 percent from the field including 1-9 from behind the arc.
Oelschlager led all scoring with 27 points and 16 rebounds, but she fouled out in the second half. Deegan finished with nine points and six steals, Morrison scored seven points and led with eight steals, and both Sea and Johannsen scored six points. Johannsen also had 13 rebounds.
Katie Faldet led the Bears with 18 points and Anabelle Phillips scored 10.
Tigers win by 19
WHA couldn’t handle Pine River-Backus’ full-court press to begin the game and quickly found themselves behind by double digits.
The Wolves trailed by as many as 31 points in the second half before falling 72-53 Jan. 26 in Walker.
In the end the game came down to turnovers and the Tigers’ veteran experience. The Wolves coughed up the ball 15 times in the first half as they trailed 45-25 at the break. WHA had another 12 turnovers in the second half while the visitors had a total of 13.
Oelschlager led WHA with 24 points and pulled down 16 rebounds, while Emma Deegan scored 10 points and had eight boards.
Sea led with four assists, Morrison had three, while Johannsen grabbed five rebounds.
Leading the 4-0 Tigers were Rylie Hirschey with 22 points, Ramsey Tulenchik with 16 and Olivia Adkins scored 13.
