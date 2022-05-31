The Lady Wolves were playing well and cruising along with a slim 1-0 lead over Menahga in the Section 5A West double-elimination playoffs Thursday night in Walker.
But in the top of the sixth the Braves got three singles and a triple to take a 4-1 lead, and then added a home run in the seventh on their way to a 5-2 win.
Not to be discouraged, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley faced Sebeka with a spot still open in the Section 5A West Finals. Trailing by two runs in the sixth the Wolves scored five times and then held on for a 9-8 win over Sebeka.
The Section 5A Finals will be held at Central Lakes College in Brainerd Tuesday. The Wolves play Hinckley-Finlayson (results were not known when this issue went to press), while Menahga plays Mille Lacs, who shut out Hill City-Northland 10-0, in the winner’s bracket.
Mackenzie Raddatz pitched both games and went the distance in each one. She struck out 14 and only allowed five hits and three walks against Menahga, and 10 hits, four walks and fanned nine facing Sebeka.
WHA had four hits and two hit batters, and only struck out seven times, but three were looking with two in the seventh inning. The Wolves stranded runners in scoring position in the third and sixth.
Paige Nornberg, who had two hits, led off the first with a single. After moving to second on Ava Welk’s ground out, Nornberg slid past the catcher who dropped the ball on a relay throw from first.
The Wolves’ second run came in the bottom of the sixth as Welk singled, stole second and scored on Alexa Johannsen’s single.
The second game went back and forth with WHA having eight hits and two walks, and only struck out four times. The Trojans had six fielding errors that led to five runs, while the Wolves only had two errors for three unearned runs.
WHA scored twice in the first as Nornberg led off with a double and scored when the center fielder dropped Welk’s deep fly ball. Stewart followed that with an RBI single.
The Trojans tied it up in the second with two unearned runs, but WHA scored once in the fourth. Stewart singled, stole second and moved to third on a passed ball before scoring on Gretchen Turney’s nice bunt that was thrown by the first baseman by the catcher.
Sebeka got that run back in the fifth, but in the bottom half Welk reached on an error and scored on Johannsen’s double for a 4-3 lead.
In their next at-bats, Sebeka scored what first appeared to be four runs on two singles, a five-pitch walk and a three-run triple. But the last base runner to cross home on the triple did not touch the base and was called out when WHA appealed.
Behind for the first time, WHA started the sixth with a walk by Turney, Katryn Smith was hit by a pitch and Sierra Wessels loaded the bases with a infield single. Nornberg followed with a 6-4 RBI ground out as did Welk, with Raddatz driving in a run when the first baseman dropped a throw. Johannsen then ripped a RBI triple and Stewart drove her in on another fielding error for a 9-6 lead.
In the top of the seventh, Sebeka’s first three batters reached on a bunt single, walk and bunt single to load the bases. A grounder snuffed out the first out at home and Raddatz struck out the next batter. After a single scored two runners with the tying run moving to third, a base runner tried to score from third on a wild pitch, but a perfect toss from Johannsen to Raddatz cut down the runner for the third and final out, with WHA players running out of the dugout to celebrate.
