The Lady Wolves rebounded nicely from their season-opening home loss by trouncing host Sebeka 67-44 Thursday night.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley made 10 three-pointers and shot better than 45 percent from the field. On the defensive side, the Wolves forced more than 25 turnovers with 17 of them coming by steal.
Coach Jim Lien said it was nice to see his players rebound from a home loss to open the season. “We played a lot better. The girls had a good night shooting the ball,” he said. “We also took care of the ball when we needed to.”
WHA had four players score at least nine points with Aubrey Morrison leading the way with 26 points. Avery Morrison tossed in 13, with both Ava Welk and Paige Nornberg scoring nine. Welk set a new school record by pulling down 21 rebounds.
Alexa Johannsen finished with seven points and eight rebounds, Avery Morrison led with eight assists, and Aubrey Morrison had five dimes and led with four steals.
This week the 1-1 Wolves play at Laporte and Park Rapids, and host Cherry. Next week they host Pine River-Backus and travel to Browerville.
Wolves lose opener
The Wolves got off to a horrible start as they couldn’t make a shot, and defensively they were a step behind for most of the entire first half.
WHA, which fell behind 12-0 and trailed 30-10 at the half in their season-opener against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Nov. 29, played better in the second half but were unable to cut into the deficit and fell 59-41.
The Rebels dominated the paint and scored at ease, while WHA made only four shots in the first half while shooting around 20 percent.
Finishing in double figures were Aubrey Morrison with 13 points, and Welk scored 11 and led with 10 rebounds. Britta Rand finished with eight points and Avery Morrison scored six.
The Rebels had three players finish in double figures with Aria Garret leading with 17 points, with 13 of those coming in the second half. Both Peyton Backes and Gabrielle Tucker scored 12 points.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.