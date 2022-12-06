The Lady Wolves rebounded nicely from their season-opening home loss by trouncing host Sebeka 67-44 Thursday night.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley made 10 three-pointers and shot better than 45 percent from the field. On the defensive side, the Wolves forced more than 25 turnovers with 17 of them coming by steal.

