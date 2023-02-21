The Lady Wolves turned a five-point halftime deficit into a 59-54 win over visiting Verndale Thursday night, thanks to some timely three-pointers.
It also helped that the Pirates couldn’t make any shots, and also turned the ball over 10 times
Trailing 37-32 at the half, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley opened the second half on 9-2 run. Britta Rand’s three-pointer gave WHA a 41-39 lead, but it was her second one with under four minutes to play that gave the Wolves a two-possession lead at 55-50.
Over the next couple of minutes, WHA had a chance to extend the lead, while the Pirates also missed on opportunities. Verndale failed to convert on two three-point plays, and also missed the front end of a one-and-one. WHA also had troubles at the foul line as they missed the front end of one-and-one twice.
With 43 seconds remaining and clinging to a three-point lead, Verndale was called for an intentional foul. Avery Morrison sank both foul shots, but they left an opening after a missed one-and-one.
Taylor Johnson’s basket cut the lead back to three with 17 seconds left, but Daniela Valades scored the final points by making two free throws with 15 seconds left on the clock.
Aubrey Morrison led WHA with 16 points and five assists, Avery Morrison finished with 15 points and Rand scored 13. Ava Welk led with 13 rebounds and had four assists.
Verndale’s defense kept them in the game and allowed them to take a five-point halftime lead. Great ball-pressure defense forced 23 WHA turnovers that led to many easy baskets.
It also didn’t help matters that WHA’s defense gave up the middle of the lane time and time again as Verndale got to the basket.
The Pirates also sank three three-pointers in the first half, but they were unable to knock any down in the second. WHA made three threes in the first half and three more in the second.
Reagen Ludovissie led the Pirates with 16 points, but 11 of those came in the first half. Avery Amerud finished with 10 points with both Katie Baha and Taylor Johnson scoring nine. All of Baha’s points came in the first half.
WHA got off to a quick start as Avery Morrison converted on a three-point play and Welk made two free throws to grab a 16-6 early lead. Over the next few minutes the Pirates made a couple of threes as they took a 19-18 lead. A three by Aubrey Morrison gave WHA a 23-21 lead, only to see the Verndale close the half on a 16-9 run.
The Lady Wolves close out the regular season hosting Deer River this week. They are currently 18-7 and are the No. 3 seed in the Section 5A West, behind Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa and Nevis, who sit at No. 1 and 2 respectively.
Wolves sink 16 threes
Three night after giving up a season-high 11 three-pointers in a two-point loss at Pine River-Backus, the Lady Wolves made a team-record 16 three-pointers as they beat Hinckley-Finlayson 74-32 Friday night in Walker.
Rand made six of the three-pointers and led the team with 22 points. She also had three assists and three steals.
Aubrey Morrison sank five threes to finish with 19 points, and also had four assists and three steals.
Avery Morrison dropped in four threes and one two-pointer for 14, while Makenna Oelschlager sank the last three-pointer and finished with five points.
Welk once again led with 12 rebounds and five assists, and along with Alexa Johannsen, scored seven points.
Tigers tip Wolves
The Wolves led host Pine River-Backus for most of the game, but a number of three-pointers and two made foul shots with five seconds remaining led to a 60-58 loss Feb. 14.
Coach Jim Lien said it wasn’t as if WHA played badly. “I thought we played pretty steady. We had the lead, but we didn’t get out and cover their three-point shooters. That’s the most threes we’ve given up this year,” Lien said.
WHA also missed seven foul shots going 11-18, while the home team was 11-14.
Aubrey Morrison led the way with 26 points, Johannsen scored 11 and Avery Morrison had nine.
Welk finished with 14 rebounds and six points, Avery Morrison dished out five assists, with both Rand and Johannsen having six boards.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.