The Lady Wolves improved their season record Thursday to 8-0 after winning five games last week, including sweeping a home doubleheader against rival Nevis.
In the first five-inning game, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley scored all the runs they needed with two crossing home in the first inning on their way to a 5-0 victory.
Mackenzie Raddatz gave up 4-0 hits and fanned eight to get the win. Ava Welk finished with a triple, double and single, and scored two runs with two RBIs. Alexa Johannsen and Raddatz each had a single and both drove in a run.
WHA got off to a great start in the second game with five runs in the top of the first and eight more in the second as they easily won 14-2. Raddatz went all five innings and gave up three hits and struck out 12.
Raddatz also led the way with four singles, while Paige Nornberg, Aliya Naas and Katrin Smith each had two hits. Johannsen, Welk and Sierra Wessels each had one hit.
This week the Wolves have four games on the schedule. They host Bagley, and travel to Laporte, Red Lake and Sebeka.
Wolves hold on
The Lady Wolves improved the record to 6-0 with a 7-5 win over Northome-Kelliher May 3.
Raddatz went the distance to get the win. She struck out 13 and allowed only three hits. The defense committed four errors that led to all five runs.
Welk, Meschke and Naas each had two hits, with Welk and Naas belting doubles. Nornberg and Raddatz both had a single and walk, and Johannsen and Turney a single.
WHA scored twice in the second on RBI singles by Turney and Meschke. Four more runs crossed home in the third with Nornberg, Welk, Raddatz and Johannsen scoring on hits from Raddatz, Johannsen and Meschke.
The Wolves got an insurance run in the sixth as Naas doubled and stole home.
WHA moves to 5-0
Raddatz smashed her third home run of the season and only allowed one run in seven innings as WHA beat host Hill City-Northland 9-1 May 2.
The senior struck out 11 and surrendered onto two hits as the Wolves improved their record to 5-0.
Of the 11 WHA hits, Raddatz had three with an RBI double in the first and solo tater in the third. She also had an RBI double in the sixth.
Nornberg and Johannsen both had two hits, Meschke and Smith each had doubles, and both Stewart and Naas had singles. Johannsen drove in two runs, while both Nornberg and Smith had a RBI.
The Storm scored their only run in the fourth on a double and fielder’s choice.
Wolves win 3-2
Trailing host Blackduck 2-1 with two outs in the fifth inning and a runner on third base, Raddatz smashed a two-run tater to left field as WHA rallied for a 3-2 win May 1.
Raddatz also won her fourth straight game by giving up only two hits with a season-high 18 strike outs. She sat-down the side in the first, second and fifth innings, including striking out seven straight at one point.
The Wolves only had four hits with Meschke and Smith having one each.
WHA’s first run came in the first as Nornberg led-off with a walk and scored on a throwing error committed on Welk’s single.
Blackduck scored their two runs in the fourth on a two-out error followed by two doubles.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.