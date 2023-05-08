The Lady Wolves improved their season record Thursday to 8-0 after winning five games last week, including sweeping a home doubleheader against rival Nevis.

In the first five-inning game, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley scored all the runs they needed with two crossing home in the first inning on their way to a 5-0 victory.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments