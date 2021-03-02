The Lady Wolves only led by eight points in Friday night’s game at Lake of the Woods, thanks to foul trouble by a couple of starters.
Despite this, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley dominated the second half, outscoring the home team 45-24 in an 87-58 win.
The Wolves shot nearly 46 percent from the floor and made 10-18 three-pointers, including six in the first half. The defense also came up with 14 steals.
Nine WHA players scored with three finishing in double figures.
Senior Emma Deegan led with 25 points. She sank five of her six threes in the first half as she scored 22 points.
Aubrey Morrison finished with 19 points and had a team-high six steals and five assists.
In her first game back in a couple of weeks, Kali Oelschlager had 17 points and seven rebounds.
Alexa Johannsen finished with nine points and seven boards, Ally Sea scored six and grabbed seven boards.
Greta Moeller led the Bears with 20 points and Ashton Aery scored 18.
This week WHA plays at Nevis and hosts Park Rapids.
Sebeka rallies for win
The Lady Wolves rallied from a first-half deficit to lead host Sebeka by five points with just over three minutes remaining; in great position to improve their record to 4-5.
A couple of open looks were off the mark down the stretch, but it was missing 15 foul shots over the course of the game that cost them in a 59-55 loss Feb. 23.
The Wolves were only 18-33 at the foul line, while the Trojans made 20-26.
“They beat us at the free throw line,” Coach Lien said.
Morrison led the Wolves with 15 points, Oelschlager scored 13 and Deegan tossed in 11. Sea also contributed with eight points and Johannsen scored six.
Morrison also had six steals and four assists, Deegan had three assists and three steals and Sea had three assists.
Oelschlager, who has been unable to play the last few games, recorded her first double-double of the season with 10 rebounds.
Maci Lake led Sebeka with 18 points and Kaitlyn Eckman scored 14.
