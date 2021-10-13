The Lady Wolves continued its impressive run of not losing a set in a regular-season match when they swept host Nevis Thursday night.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley held on to take the first set 25-22, and followed with identical 25-16 scores in the next two.
Both teams came in with identical 17-4 records — WHA’s four losses were in tournaments — with WHA second in the in the Northland Conference at 5-0, just behind 6-0 Nevis.
The Wolves served at 89 percent with five aces, while Nevis was at only 80 percent. The Wolves also had 39 kills compared to Nevis’ 20, and had a very good serve-receive ratio of 2.13
Besides taking over first place in the conference, the Wolves also celebrated the accomplishment of Ally Sea, who recorded her 1,000th dig. The senior came into the match needing 16 digs to reach the milestone, and that is what she finished with. She also had four kills and was 21-22 serving with two aces.
Perfect on serve was Abi Strandlie (11-11), while Aubrey Morrison and Gwendolyn Devries were both (11-12), with Devries leading with three aces.
Katie Sagen led with 15 kills, Kali Oelschlager had 13, Alexa Johannsen four, with Strandlie, Ava Welk and Avery Morrison each with one kill. Strandlie also had 32 assists.
On the defensive side, Strandlie had 15 digs, Sagen 14 and Aubrey Morrison 13. Oelschlager led with 2.5 blocks and Welk had one.
This week the Wolves host Clearbrook-Gonvick in their final conference match, and next week close out the regular season with Menahga coming to Walker.
Wolves win in three
Of the 10 regular-season matches the Wolves have played this season, they have yet to lose one set.
That trend continued Oct. 5 as they beat host Crosby-Ironton 25-11, 25-13 and 25-14 to improve their overall record to 17-4.
WHA finished with a 1.97 serve-receive ratio, had 34 assists, 35 kills and 11 aces while serving at 94 percent.
Perfect on serve were Strandlie (14-14), Aubrey Morrison (12-12), Devries and Sagen (8-8), Kara Oberfell (4-4) and Mackenzie Raddatz (2-2). Sea led with four aces, Strandlie had three, and Morrison and Devries two each.
Oelschlager and Sagen led with nine kills, Sea and Avery Morrison both had six, Johannsen four and Strandlie one. Strandlie also had 30 assists.
On the defensive side, Aubrey Morrison had 12 digs, Sea nine and Strandlie seven.
WHA beats Laporte
The Wolves made quick work of host Laporte Oct. 4, winning in three sets 25-7, 25-15 and 25-9.
WHA finished with 31 assists, 18 aces while serving at 90 percent and 35 kills.
Laporte only had five set assists, six kills and zero aces while serving at 94 percent.
Oelschlager put away 14 kills and had one solo block to lead the way. Sagen finished with nine kills, Sea had seven and Johannsen four. Strandlie finished with 30 assists.
Those perfect on serve were Aubrey Morrison (14-14), Strandlie (12-12) and Oberfell (4-4), while Johannsen (6-7) had one error. Morrison also led with five aces, Strandlie had four, Sagen and Sea three, Oberfell two and Devries one.
Leading the team in digs were Morrison and Sea with 12, and Sagen had 10.
Laporte had eight players perfect on serve with Lahr, Padgett and Taylor (6-6) leading the way, while Carpenter and Daphne Zubke went (3-3).
Lahr and Padget both had two kills, and Lahr added four assists.
On defense, Taylor led with seven digs, while Carpenter and Padgett each had four.
