The only hit Mackenzie Raddatz gave up in Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s 14-0 win over visiting Laporte in the first round of playoffs was a one-out hit to Hannah Backus in the first inning.
Over the next four-plus innings, she fanned 12, did not give up a walk and allowed only one base runner who reached on a fielding error.
Offensively, the Wolves finished with 11 hits, including three doubles, and stole seven bases.
Elise Rice led with two doubles and two RBIs, Lizzie Naugle, Emma Deegan and Alexa Johannsen each had two singles, Alicia Becker had a RBI double, and Raddatz and Paige Nornberg both had singles.
The Wolves scored six runs in the first inning off four hits, two walks and two errors. Naugle got it started with a lead-off walk, and after stealing second, scored on Rice’s double. Raddatz followed with a RBI ground out with Deegan and Johannsen both reaching on hits. Becker’s double scored one, Charlee Stewart followed with a RBI ground out, a run scored on and error with the final run scoring on a wild pitch.
In the second inning WHA scored four more times. Raddatz and Johannsen both reached on hits, with Deegan and Becker each walking. All four runs scored on a passed ball or wild pitch.
Three more runs crossed home in the third. Rice had a RBI double, Deegan drove in a run with a single and Stewart on a grounder that was misplayed.
The final run was scored on Naugle’s RBI single in the fourth.
