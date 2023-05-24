A day after Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s softball team lost their first game of the season, they bounced back with a 9-0 win over Pine River-Backus in one of several Northwoods Conference games played Thursday night at Bemidji State University.
Once again the Wolves got great pitching from Mackenzie Raddatz as she gave up only two its and fanned 10.
The Wolves only managed two hits and had eight free bases, but they put the ball in play with the Tigers committing nine errors. Paige Nornberg finished with a double and a walk, and Raddatz had a single and a walk. Raddatz scored three runs, while Nornberg and Katrin Smith both scored twice.
WHA scored three times in the first on a hit, one walk and three errors. Three more runs crossed home in the third, two in the sixth and one in the seventh.
This week the 14-1 Wolves open the Section 5A playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the West standings, behind No. 1 Menahga.
Wolves win 1-0
It took 10 innings, but the Wolves eked out a 1-0 win over host Lake of the Woods May 16.
Raddatz, who gave up only three hits through 10 innings with 10 strike outs, scored the only run when she led off the 10th with a hard hit to the outfield that was dropped. She was able to take second on the error, moved to third on a ground out and scored on a passed ball.
The Bears threatened to score three times, but each time the Wolves were able to make a play. Raddatz got back-to-back strike-outs in the sixth with a runner at third. In the ninth she struck out three more after the lead-off hitter reached on an error.
Gretchen Turney had two of WHA’s six hits, while Nornberg, Sierra Wessels, Alexa Johannsen and Charlee Stewart each had one hit.
Menahga gets shut out
The Wolves lost a game for the first time this season, falling 9-0 to visiting Menahga May 17.
Nothing went right for WHA as they not only went hitless in seven innings, but the defense committed eight errors.
Raddatz was nearly perfect through three innings, striking out five and only allowing one base runner on an error. The defense turned a 1-2-3 double play to end the second.
Menahga broke the game open with a five-run fourth on five hits and three errors, with all the runs scoring with two outs.
Of the six base runners WHA had, three of them got into scoring position, but each one was stranded at second.
Raddatz finished the game with 10 strike-outs, eight hits and one walk.
