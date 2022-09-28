Lady Wolves sit at 9-2; set to play Pine River-Backus, Nevis by Dean Morrill Editor dmorrill@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Sep 28, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lady Wolves volleyball team lost for only the second time this season last week, and over the next eight days they have four conference matches on the schedule.Two of those matches are against conference power-house teams Pine River-Backus and Nevis, and the other two are against the improved squads of Laporte and Northome-Kelliher.Thursday night Walker-Hackensack-Akeley hosted Lake of the Woods, and the Wolves did not match up well against the Warriors’ superior attacking ability, losing 25-22, 25-18 and 25-19.Lake of the Woods finished with 40 kills compared to only 25 for WHA.Alexa Johannsen led with eight kills, Ava Welk four, Avery Morrison, Aliya Naas and Gwendolyn Devries three kills each, and Mackenzie Raddatz two kills.Those serving perfect were Karalyn Oberfell 13-13 with two aces, and both Aubrey Morrison and Avery Morrison 8-8.Leading the team in digs was Aubrey Morrison with 15, Oberfell nine digs, Devries and Johannsen six each. Oberfell led with 13 assists, while Aubrey Morrison had four and Avery Morrison three assists.Wolves are 9-1The Wolves improved to 9-1 on the season with a straight-set win over visiting Cass Lake-Bena Sept. 20.WHA started out strong and took the first set 25-7, and cruised from there by taking the next two 25-14 and 25-10.The Wolves recorded a season-high 25 aces with three starters perfect on serve, and put away 27 kills.Avery Morrison finished 9-9 serving with five aces, Naas was 7-7 with three aces and Aubrey Morrison 5-5 serving. Oberfell was 26-27 with six aces, and Devries and Johannsen each had five aces.Leading the team in attacking was Johannsen with six kills, Avery Morrison, Raddatz and Welk each had five, and Naas three.Defensively, the Wolves were led by Aubrey Morrison who finished with nine digs. Naas and Oberfell had seven each, and Raddatz six. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wha Girls Volleyball Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Wolves Aliya Naas Sport Volleyball Aubrey Morrison Alexa Johannsen Karalyn Oberfell Gwendolyn Devries Mackenzie Raddatz Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Carter’s Red Wagon barn, other buildings burn to the ground Walker-Hackensack Class of 1971 reunion Cass County Sheriff's Report Steven Pauly 18th annual Hackensack Chainsaw Carving Event returns Sept. 23-25 Latest e-Edition Sept. 28, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
