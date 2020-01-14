The Lady Wolves’ winning streak has reached nine games, but Friday night’s tussle in Cass Lake-Bena was close throughout.
Seniors Megan Benjamin, Justine Day and Bri Raddatz combined to score 60 points in a 67-59 slug fest.
Raddatz led with 26 points and had six boards. Benjamin finished with 18 points, 17 rebounds and four assists and four steals each. Day scored 16 points, had eight assists and seven boards.
Taryn Frazer was the only Panther in double figures. She kept the game close as she kept throwing in three-pointers, finishing the night with 29 points.
The Wolves were nearly 42 percent from the floor and only had 12 turnovers.
WHA hosts Clearbrook-Gonvick and Lake of the Woods this week — two teams that come in with 6-5 and 5-8 records respectively, hosts 5-7 Verndale next Tuesday and travels to 8-5 Sebeka Jan. 25.
Wolves tame Tigers
Four starters reached double figures as the Wolves won their eighth-straight game Jan. 7 by beating visiting Nevis 82-41.
Raddatz led the way with 24 points, Day tossed in 20, Benjamin scored 17 and Deegan added 14. Benjamin also had nine rebounds, eight steals and five blocked shots, while Day had six boards and six assists.
Ally Sea, the fifth starter, finished with four points, four assists and three steals. Kali Oelschlager and Brittney Wolter each came off the bench to grab six boards.
The Wolves got off to great start as the defense came up with several steals to grab an 11-1 lead. By the time the nine-minute mark came, the lead was 46-10 and Coach Lien took his starters out.
Benjamin, Day and Raddatz each had 10 points or more in the first as WHA took a 51-25 halftime lead.
Of the 20 baskets WHA made in the first half, 16 were assisted. The starters also only had two turnovers and forced 14 turnovers, of which 12 were by steal.
The Wolves continue to shoot the ball well, finishing the night at 51 percent. They were even better from the outside, draining 7-10 three-pointers. They also went 11-12 from the foul line.
Makenna Frazier, a sophomore, led the 2-10 Tigers with 12 points, with freshman Ava Isaacson scoring 10.
